SIGGRAPH Session Convenes Tech Leaders On the Open Metaverse

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A community-focused event at this year's SIGGRAPH will invite technical experts from across industries to share their unique visions, highlight their contributions, and discuss ways to collaborate on the open metaverse.

Patrick Cozzi, creator of 3D Tiles and CEO of Cesium, an open geospatial platform for the metaverse, and Marc Petit, VP and General Manager, Unreal Engine at Epic Games, will host " Building the Open Metaverse ," a SIGGRAPH Birds of a Feather session featuring speakers from Epic Games, Unity, NVIDIA, Roblox, and others.