Sight & Sound Announces Live Broadcast Of 'JESUS' For Easter

With cameras covering the theater from every angle, including on stage and behind the curtain, audiences will get a front-row seat to every spectacular moment of the show as it unfolds in real time. The live event will include a 30-minute pre-show and a 20-minute intermission, with exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and a sneak peek at how the production was created.

"'JESUS' is a story about the man who strapped on his sandals, rolled up his sleeves, and reached into the lives of those sinking beneath the storms of life," Enck continued. "We're thrilled to bring this story to the world again for Easter. This time, in a brand-new way."

Last year in the midst of the global pandemic, Sight & Sound released a pre-recorded version of the "JESUS" production over Easter weekend. Nearly 3 million people tuned in, making it part of their quarantined Easter experience. That event led to the launch of Sight & Sound TV, and the company's first-ever live broadcast, "QUEEN ESTHER—Live," which attracted viewers from more than 100 countries over Labor Day weekend.

This special Easter broadcast of "JESUS—Live" marks only the second time Sight & Sound has produced a live, televised show, and the first time ever from its location in Branson, Missouri.

Synopsis

From the bustling streets of Jerusalem to the raging Sea of Galilee, "JESUS" is an action-packed musical stage adventure for the whole family!

Join Peter, Nicodemus, Mary Magdalene and a multitude of others as they journey alongside the most famous person ever to walk the earth. Witness the most miraculous events in history as Jesus sets sail with fishermen and makes disciples out of the least expected. The lives he touches will never be the same.

Experience the greatest rescue story of all time as it comes to life on stage with massive sets, special effects and live animals in this original stage production from Sight & Sound Theatres®.

Where to Watch "JESUS – Live"

www.sight-sound.tv

Live Event: Friday, April 2, 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (GMT -4)

Livestreamed encore showings:

Saturday, April 3, 3 p.m. EDT and 8 p.m. EDT

Sunday, April 4, 3 p.m. EDT and 8 p.m. EDT

About Sight & Sound Ministries

Sight & Sound® is a ministry on a mission to bring the Bible to life through live theater, television, and film. What started over 40 years ago as a traveling multimedia show has today become a destination for over 25 million people. With two state-of-the-art theaters, over 1 million people walk through their doors each year from around the world. In 2005, Sight & Sound began filming and releasing productions on DVD. National distribution came in 2017, when shows first appeared in movie theaters across the country, followed by digital releases on iTunes, Amazon and Hulu. In 2020, Sight & Sound made its first global television and live streaming debut, with more than 3 million viewers tuning in from over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.sight-sound.com.

