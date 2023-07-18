Sight Machine is Certified as a Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing Partner

Sight Machine Inc.

18 Jul, 2023, 15:00 ET

Manufacturing Data Platform Available on Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc. today announced that its Manufacturing Data Platform is now a certified solution for Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, further expanding its reach within the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Sight Machine's multi-year participation in Microsoft's global partner ecosystem for manufacturing enables both organizations to help manufacturers around the world transform their businesses and unlock new levels of productivity and sustainability with leading cloud, data and AI-powered technology.

Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing brings together data, processes, people and technology in intelligent solution areas for manufacturers to build resiliency and sustainability through operational visibility, data integration, and digital collaboration. The cloud, data and AI capabilities at the core of these solutions help companies accelerate digitalization efforts across key areas of the value chain to enable more intelligent factories, create more resilient supply chains, unlock innovation with new products and services and modernize the customer experience.

Sight Machine's Manufacturing Data Platform ("MDP") makes industrial data accessible and useful at scale across the enterprise. It captures the entire manufacturing process in a single industrial data foundation, contextualizing all plant data and incorporating all machines on a line, all lines in a plant and all plants operated by a company. Sight Machine's data-first architecture delivers operational digital twins to provide real-time visibility and insights to transform production at scale across the enterprise. 

With the combined power of the MDP and Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, manufacturers can drive enhanced production and optimize resource utilization with industrial data and AI to build more intelligent factories and pave the way for scalable operations, empowered and democratized real-time decision making, and increasing access to industrial data insights for all stakeholders. With a platform to address any production objective across the enterprise - and extended value chain - manufacturers can accelerate time to increased output, energy efficiency savings, improved quality and cost control measures.

In October 2022, Sight Machine announced Sight Machine Blueprint, developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and Microsoft, which uses AI for high-speed, automated data labeling, enabling manufacturers to analyze up to 100x more of their data.

Sight Machine was recognized as a Microsoft Manufacturing Partner of the Year Finalist in both 2021 and 2022.

"We're proud to work closely with the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing and obtain the associated ISV designation," said Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder Jon Sobel. "Microsoft's commitment to helping manufacturers transform production brings cloud, security, data and AI technologies to the factory floor and enables the kind of scale the industry has been working towards for a decade. With Sight Machine and Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, we are enabling our customers to embrace a data-first architecture for the era of industrial AI."

"As a launch partner for the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing and early adopter of Azure Open AI Service, Sight Machine gives customers the system-wide visibility and data-driven insights they need to improve productivity and sustainability across the enterprise," said Dominik Wee, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility Industry, Microsoft.  "We look forward to our ongoing collaboration to help our customers place data and AI at the core of intelligent operations."

About Sight Machine 

Sight Machine helps Global 500 Manufacturers unlock the power of industrial data to increase profitability, productivity, and sustainability. Purpose-built for manufacturing, Sight Machine's Manufacturing Data Platform creates a common data foundation and utilizes AI/ML to support real-time decision making. Through a data-first approach, Sight Machine captures and contextualizes data from the entire factory to deliver a systemwide view of the end-to-end manufacturing process. Data becomes democratized, empowering all stakeholders — from executives to plant managers and operators — to drive and scale productivity improvements across the enterprise. Founded by a team with deep manufacturing industry expertise, Sight Machine has offices in San Francisco and Ann Arbor, Mich. (www.sightmachine.com).

Sight Machine media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sight Machine Inc.

