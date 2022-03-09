Sight Machine Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc., the data platform for manufacturing, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole, creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century, Fast Company said.

Sight Machine solves the central challenge in the digital transformation of manufacturing, turning raw plant data of all types into a streaming, standardized Data Foundation that captures manufacturing in digital form. It applies data analytics and AI/ML to help companies improve throughput (availability, rate), quality, sustainability (energy, resources, scrap) and flexibility (changeovers, product mix). Data Foundation integrates with innovative edge, cloud, and AI solutions such as Microsoft's Agile Factory solutions for industry, and in close cooperation with partners, Sight Machine offerings enable manufacturers to achieve fast and concrete business outcomes.

Sight Machine supports discrete, batch and process manufacturers at plants in North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania. Manufacturing customers span more than 20 industries including paper and packaging, chemicals, glass, food and beverage, automotive, consumer products and pharmaceuticals.

"Sight Machine is at the forefront of manufacturing transformation, and Microsoft is proud to partner with them," said Çağlayan Arkan, Vice President, Global Strategy and Sales Lead, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Industry at Microsoft. "They continue to display a deep commitment to innovation and value creation by building world-class solutions and services—from the edge to the cloud—and it is exciting to see them recognized at this critical moment in the industry."

"Our members are looking for ways to move beyond pilots and transform operations at scale," said John Dyck, CEO of CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute. "It's an urgent need, and CESMII is dedicated to standardizing innovation and helping to lay out a path for manufacturers. We appreciate that Fast Company is focusing on industry's next generation technologies, like Sight Machine."

"After a decade of hard work together, and with exciting opportunities ahead, this is a great honor for Sight Machine's employees, partners and clients," said Jon Sobel, CEO of Sight Machine.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

About Sight Machine

Sight Machine is the data platform for manufacturing, unlocking plant data to help manufacturers improve profitability, productivity, and sustainability. Using Sight Machine's common Data Foundation for operations and analysis, manufacturers can make better, faster decisions for improving production performance. Sight Machine's streaming platform continuously analyzes all assets, data sources, and processes, from machine to enterprise level. For more information, please visit sightmachine.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

