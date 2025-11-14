Sight Machine recognized as a finalist for 2025 Microsoft Manufacturing Partner of the Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Machine Inc. today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2025 Microsoft Manufacturing Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Microsoft's leadership in AI and decade-long commitment to industry is now taking off, and with their top-flight ecosystem, Microsoft is rapidly pulling AI into manufacturing," said Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder Jon Sobel. "Industry presents compelling opportunities for AI to rapidly improve productivity and support the day-to-day work of millions of people globally. Together we are achieving deep transformation for our clients, and it is a privilege to be recognized."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Sight Machine was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Manufacturing.

Sight Machine brings the complete industrial AI stack to the factory in weeks, turning unstructured plant data into decisions that streamline production and unlock rapid returns. With one unified data foundation for all processes, and AI agents that connect, structure, and analyze plant data, Sight Machine transforms complex physical-world data into clear, reliable insights. These insights enable stakeholders across plants and enterprises to boost profitability, productivity, and sustainability.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world."

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists.

Sight Machine Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sight Machine Inc.