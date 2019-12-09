Sight Sciences Appoints Erica Rogers to its Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sight Sciences, Inc., a growth-stage medical device company transforming the two fastest growing segments in ophthalmology and optometry, glaucoma and dry eye disease, today announced the appointment of Erica Rogers to the company's board of directors.

Ms. Rogers, President and CEO of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK), is an experienced leader and entrepreneur in the medical device industry. She most recently led Silk Road Medical through FDA approval of its groundbreaking TCAR devices for the treatment of carotid artery disease, commercial scale-up and initial public offering. Prior to her role at Silk Road Medical, Ms. Rogers was the Chief Operating Officer of Medicines360, a non-profit pharmaceutical company developing drugs and devices for women. She was previously the founder and CEO of Allux Medical, as well as the co-founder of Visiogen, an ophthalmic medical device company acquired by Abbott Medical Optics in 2009. In addition, Ms. Rogers is an advisor to Alydia Health, a company developing solutions for postpartum hemorrhage, and to Venture Investors, one of the leading healthcare venture capital firms based in the mid-western United States. Ms. Rogers holds five issued and 15 pending U.S. patents in medical devices and nanotechnology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Erica to our board of directors. Her expertise developing state-of-the-art medical technologies and building companies for durable success will be invaluable to Sight Sciences. As we continue to expand and develop our pipeline of ophthalmic innovations, we will benefit from Erica's deep experience leading organizations that are disrupting current standard of care and driving rapid revenue growth," said Paul Badawi, founder and CEO of Sight Sciences. "We could not have found a more relevant and qualified person to join our board, and we look forward to Erica's leadership and contribution."

"Sight Sciences is an emerging leader in ophthalmology uniquely positioned at the forefront of two high growth markets," said Ms. Rogers. "I look forward to working with Paul and my fellow board members in building a world class organization, accelerating the adoption of the OMNI© Surgical System and TearCare© System and supporting the development of other new, innovative technologies."

Ms. Rogers joins Sight Sciences' Board of Directors with co-founder and CEO Paul Badawi, co-founder Dr. David Badawi, Staffan Encrantz of Allegro Investment Fund, Mack Hicks of Hicks Holdings, Carter Meyer of Scientific Health Development, and Valeska Schroeder of KCK Medical Technologies Group.

About OMNI® Surgical System

The OMNI© Surgical System is a manually operated device for delivery of small amounts of viscoelastic fluid, for example Healon® or HealonGV® from Abbott Medical Optics (AMO), Amvisc® from Bausch & Lomb, or PROVISC® from Alcon, during ophthalmic surgery. It is also indicated to cut trabecular meshwork tissue during trabeculotomy procedures.

About TearCare®

The TearCare® System is indicated for the application of localized heat when the current medical community recommends the application of a warm compress to the eyelids. Such applications would include Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD), Dry Eye, or Blepharitis.

About Sight Sciences

Founded in 2011, Sight Sciences has developed, and is now commercial with intelligently designed and engineered products that target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases. The company's surgical glaucoma product portfolio features the OMNI® Surgical System, a dually-indicated device that facilitates the performance of both trabeculotomy and transluminal viscoelastic delivery. Using proprietary multi-modal functionality, OMNI allows surgeons to target all three sources of resistance in the conventional outflow pathway (trabecular meshwork, Schlemm's canal, and collector channels) with a single device and single corneal incision.

The company's non-surgical Dry Eye product portfolio consists of TearCare® for ophthalmologists and optometrists. TearCare is a software-controlled, wearable eyelid technology that delivers highly targeted and adjustable heat to the meibomian glands of the eyelids. Leveraging the full functionality of the blinking eye, proprietary SmartLid™ technology is designed to facilitate natural meibum expression when meibum is in its softened phase. TearCare's innovative, "equipment-light" product design and the intuitive procedure it facilitates create a highly attractive clinical and economic model for eye care providers.

For more information, please visit sightsciences.com .

OMNI® and TearCare® are registered trademarks of Sight Sciences.

© 2019 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Media contact:

Shay Smith

Health+Commerce

707.971.9779

shay@healthandcommerce.com

Investor contact:

Lynn Lewis or Leigh Salvo

415-937-5404

leigh@gilmartinir.com

SOURCE Sight Sciences, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sightsciences.com

