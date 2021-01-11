Sight4All, Inc announces corporate name change and rebranding to OcuDoc™, Inc

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus-based MedTech startup Sight4All has changed its name to OcuDocTM. The firm has been developing a breakthrough, mobile, autorefractor, named TESA—The EyeSight AppTM. Mr. Robin G. Sears, CEO, says, "the name OcuDoc better connects our company, core product offering OcuDocTM Mobile (formerly known as TESA), and our promise as leaders in mobile, eyecare diagnostics."

OcuDoc Mobile will be the first and only standalone smartphone app that can provide accurate, fast, objective autorefraction and Telerefraction TM, all without the need for additional equipment. Eyecare professionals (ECPs) will be able to use OcuDoc Mobile as their practice's everyday autorefractor and send the app for patient and caregiver utilization at home, with results delivered back to the ECP.

Utilizing proprietary technology licensed from The Ohio State University, OcuDoc Mobile's autorefractor and its feature TelerefractionTM will assist the optometric and ophthalmic communities meet the increased demand for telehealth, driven largely by the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. "The healthcare landscape is changing rapidly, and we are committed to providing ECPs this innovative technology to better serve their patients and extend the reach of their practices," Mr. Sears continued, "and we look forward to offering OcuDoc Mobile to ECPs later this year." For more information visit www.ocudocmobile.com.

About OcuDoc, Inc

OcuDoc, Inc is an ocular medical diagnostic software company whose primary software applications test, record, and transmit vision assessments enabling live and telemedicine; all based on proprietary patented technology developed at, and licensed from, The Ohio State University.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future product or company performance.

SOURCE OcuDoc, Inc

Related Links

https://www.ocudocmobile.com

