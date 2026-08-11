SightAware™ by Nonnanest Named 2026 NAPPA Award Winner in Wellness + Awareness

The National Parenting Product Awards recognizes the Charleston-based contactless baby wellness monitor after independent in-home testing by parent panelists.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonnanest, Inc. today announced that SightAware™ by Nonnanest has been named a 2026 NAPPA (National Parenting Product Awards) Winner in the Wellness + Awareness category. NAPPA winners are selected through independent in-home testing by parent panelists who use the product with their own children. The program accepts no payment for awards and runs no sponsored placements.

From the NAPPA evaluation:

The 2026 NAPPA (National Parenting Product Awards) Winner seal. SightAware™ by Nonnanest was named a 2026 winner in the Wellness + Awareness category following independent in-home testing by parent panelists. SightAware™ by Nonnanest, a 2026 NAPPA Award Winner in the Wellness + Awareness category. The contactless baby wellness monitor pairs a nursery camera with a dedicated 5-inch HD parent display, delivering skin temperature awareness with no WiFi, no app, and no subscription. Available at nonnanest.com.

"Goes way beyond a basic video monitor by integrating smart tracking and wellness alerts. It doesn't just show you your baby; it actively helps you understand their sleep states and environment without requiring wearable sensors. For anxious parents, the real-time insights would be incredibly useful for getting a better night's sleep themselves."

"It is an absolute breeze to use. It operates without WiFi and you don't need to download an app to receive notifications; it's all available on the parent monitor. It's a pure 'plug-and-play' experience."

"The monitor's alerts are accurate without being overly sensitive or causing false alarms. Since it's a passive device, my baby isn't even aware it's there, allowing them to sleep completely undisturbed."

"I love any baby monitor that operates without WiFi for safety reasons. I also like the non-wearable temperature tracking."

— Independent NAPPA evaluation panel, 2026

Nathan Overbey, Founder and CEO of Nonnanest, said:

"NAPPA reviewers are parents first, testing in their own homes with their own children. That is the audience we built SightAware for. The feedback that stood out most was not about the technology. It was about a monitor that fades into the background of a nursery and gives parents awareness without demanding their attention. That was the design concept from day one."

SightAware by Nonnanest is available at nonnanest.com/shop for $329. The complete system includes the nursery camera and a dedicated 5-inch HD parent display, with no app, no WiFi requirement, and no subscription.

For More Information

2026 NAPPA Award page: nappaawards.com/product/sightaware-by-nonnanest

Full press release: nonnanest.com/press/nappa-award-winner-2026

Nonnanest is a wellness device, not a medical device, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Skin temperature readings are for informational purposes only to help parents monitor general wellness and comfort. For any health concerns, always consult a pediatrician or qualified healthcare provider.

About Nonnanest

Nonnanest, Inc. is a baby wellness technology company based in Charleston, South Carolina, founded in 2024 by Nathan Overbey. The company builds contactless, privacy-first nursery technology. Learn more at nonnanest.com.

Media Contact: Nathan Overbey, Founder & CEO

843.906.3930, [email protected] | nonnanest.com/press

SOURCE Nonnanest, Inc.