Meet Nonnanest: The Parent-Founded Baby Wellness Company Now Open for Pre-Orders

Charleston startup opens pre-orders for patent-pending contactless skin temperature baby monitor. No WiFi, no app, no subscription. $329 at nonnanest.com/shop.

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonnanest, a parent-founded baby wellness technology company, today opened pre-orders for its patent-pending contactless baby monitor at nonnanest.com/shop, priced at $329 with no subscriptions, no app requirements, and no recurring fees.

The Nonnanest contactless baby wellness monitor: nursery camera with built-in infrared skin temperature sensor (left) and dedicated 5-inch HD parent unit (right). The system operates via FHSS secure connectivity with no WiFi, no app, and no subscription required. $329 at nonnanest.com/shop. The Nonnanest parent unit displays real-time video and skin temperature readings from across the nursery. The dedicated handheld display works independently of any smartphone. Patent pending.

Founded by Nathan Overbey — a father of two, enterprise technology executive, and self-described "Customer Zero" — Nonnanest was born after Overbey's infant son showed signs of elevated skin temperature overnight and no monitor in the nursery caught the change. After months of research, he found nothing on the market that offered contactless skin temperature awareness without WiFi, without a wearable, and without a smartphone app.

The Nonnanest monitor is the first to combine contactless infrared skin temperature awareness with a fully offline architecture. A proprietary sensor reads surface skin temperature from up to four feet away — requiring nothing on or near the baby — while FHSS (Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum) delivers a secure, encrypted signal between the nursery camera and a dedicated 5-inch HD parent unit. No internet connection. No cloud servers. No accounts to create.

"The baby monitor category has been surprisingly stagnant," said Overbey. "Most monitors still do the same thing they did ten years ago, and the ones that have added connectivity often come with trade-offs: another app on your phone, another subscription, and security vulnerabilities most parents don't even know exist. We built a foundation that got the fundamentals right first."

Rather than relying on a smartphone app, Nonnanest includes a dedicated 5-inch HD parent display. The decision was intentional: a phone serves dozens of purposes and competes for attention, while a dedicated unit does one thing — shows you your baby and their skin temperature at 2 AM without distractions.

"We're not anti-technology — we're very pro-innovation," Overbey said. "But every design decision started with the question: does this serve the parent, or does it serve the product?"

Overbey, who holds an MBA from the University of South Carolina, tested the monitor on his own children before making it available to any other family.

"I would never ship something to another family that I hadn't used on mine first," Overbey said. "That's not a marketing line. It's the whole point."

Nonnanest is intentionally positioned as a wellness awareness device, not a medical device. The company does not make clinical claims about its skin temperature readings and encourages parents to consult their pediatrician for any health concerns.

The complete system includes the nursery camera with built-in infrared sensor, dedicated 5-inch HD parent unit, flexible crib mount and wall mount, two-way audio, lullabies, night vision, and all necessary accessories. Setup takes approximately five minutes.

Pre-orders are available now at nonnanest.com/shop. For the full announcement, founder story, and product details, visit nonnanest.com/press/company-profile-preorders-open.

Nonnanest is a wellness device, not a medical device, and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition.

About Nonnanest

Nonnanest, Inc. is a Charleston, SC-based baby wellness technology company founded in 2024 by Nathan Overbey. Learn more at nonnanest.com.

Media Contact

Nathan Overbey, Founder and CEO

843.906.3930

[email protected]

nonnanest.com/press

SOURCE Nonnanest, Inc.