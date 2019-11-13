Sightful Services will host a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless and underprivileged

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying true to their motto of "passion, goodwill, and commitment to protecting our community", Sightful Services has announced their first Annual Holiday Notion of Kindness. The Thanksgiving Community Feast is a thanksgiving dinner scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at the company's headquarters 20-01 College Point Blvd from 2pm to 6pm. The event is organized to feed the homeless and the underprivileged in both College Point and its surrounding communities, with a target of feeding more than 100 individuals.

Thanksgiving Day is an annual national holiday in the U.S. to celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the past year. The day is often celebrated both with family and in public places with parades such as Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and has become an annual celebration for families and individuals. Unfortunately, hundreds of families and individuals across the U.S. and other parts of the world don't get the chance to celebrate this annual event due to their financial incapability. This is where Sightful Services is looking to make a difference with their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Sightful Services has teamed up with local leaders and business owners in the community to provide the needy with a nourishing meal. Our goal is to let friends and neighbors know they aren't forgotten. The event will also provide an opportunity for members of College Point and surrounding areas to spend the holidays with others.

We would like to thank our sponsors, The Box House Hotel, RDL Solutions, CJ Catering, Gentlemen of Quality, Sitting Royal and Post Heritage for their contributions.

The event is open to all interested members of the community, including individuals, families, and kids.

For more information about the dinner and the award-winning security solutions offered by Sightful Services, please visit – www.sightfulservices.com Sightful Services is also available across several social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

About Sightful Services

Sightful Services is a leading provider of innovative, quality, affordable, and personalized security services to clients across New York. The company provides a range of security services, including Armed/Unarmed Security, Event Security, Doormen, Concierges, Construction Security, K-9 Services, Mobile Patrol and FDNY-Certified Fire Guards.

For More information Please Contact Sheyla Placdio 929-337-6262 Splacido@sightfulservices.com

SOURCE Sightful Services

