SightGain Adds to Leadership Team with New VP of Sales and Board Member

AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SightGain, a leading innovator in automating cybersecurity assessments, is pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its leadership team. Jeremiah Grossman joins the Board of Directors, and Dave Goetz has been hired as Vice President of Sales.

Jeremiah Grossman Joins Board of Directors

Jeremiah Grossman, a pioneer in the cybersecurity industry, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to SightGain's Board of Directors. Grossman is currently the Managing Director at Grossman Ventures and is a board member of companies such as Arkose Labs, Bugcrowd, and Nucleus Security. He previously founded Bit Discovery, a leading external attack surface management company that was acquired by Tenable, and WhiteHat Security, where he developed core vulnerability scanning technology which was acquired by NTT.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jeremiah to the SightGain board. I have worked with Jeremiah for over a decade, and his extensive experience, deep industry knowledge, and strategic vision will be invaluable assets as we continue to drive innovation and growth in cybersecurity," said Jerry Hoff, CEO of SightGain.

"SightGain is a solution the security market needs. By listening to their customers and iterating the solutions, SightGain has a proven it makes security assessments better, faster, and less expensive," states Grossman. "Their automated assessment and analytics platform is transforming the $12B cybersecurity assessment market."

Dave Goetz Jr. Appointed as Vice President of Sales

Dave Goetz Jr. also joins SightGain as the new Vice President of Sales, bringing with him a proven track record of driving sales growth and building high-performance teams. Goetz's impressive 20+ years sales career includes success in sales management, major accounts, global accounts, start-ups and experiences within the partner communities. His expertise extends to guiding complex security solution sales for large enterprise & healthcare clients while driving revenue growth at VMware, HP, F5 Networks, WhiteHat Security and Forescout Technologies in addition to successful channel experiences within multiple security boutiques

"Dave's extensive cybersecurity sales experience and leadership skills make him a valuable addition to SightGain. We are excited to see how his expertise will continue to drive our market presence and revenue growth," said Christian Sorensen, SightGain's Founder and Chief Risk Officer.

About SightGain

SightGain, the Next Generation Cybersecurity Assessment Platform starts by validating security controls by determining which are effective, redundant, or misconfigured. The platform automatically maps results to major frameworks such as ATT&CK, NIST CSF, DOD ZT, and CMMC, offering a real-time compliance view without needing human assessors. SightGain provides actionable insights to ensure the most efficient reduction of risk across your technology, people, and processes

For more information, visit www.sightgain.com

