SightGain Is Named Public Sector Partner of the Year for Mandiant Security Validation

FULTON, Md., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SightGain , the only cybersecurity risk management platform that tests and analyzes organizational readiness – across people, process, and technology – was named Mandiant Security Validation (MSV) Public Sector Partner of the Year. This is the second year in a row where SightGain was honored. The awards highlight SightGain's contributions for helping protect Mandiant's federal government customers. These efforts over the last few years provide a solid foundation for bringing the SightGain Reediness Platform into the commercial markets.

"SightGain has unique capabilities that integrates organically with MSV and provide immense value to Mandiant's U.S. public sector customers," said JD Jack, Vice President of U.S. Public Sector at Mandiant. "We're confident that the close collaboration between our companies will allow our joint government customers to increase their security posture."

The Mandiant-SightGain solution tests and measures the effectiveness of individual SOC analysts and teams under "live fire" attack scenarios — in a customer's live production environment. After knowledge gaps have been identified for the SOC analysts, SightGain provides customized training tailored to the learning needs of each individual. As a result, Mandiant-SightGain customers have experienced dramatic performance increases in threat detection processes.

In addition to the SightGain Live Fire Training product, SightGain also offers a Risk Assessment Module that measures the ROI of installed security technologies and maps cybersecurity readiness against MITRE ATT&CK, NIST 800-53, CMMC, and other leading threat frameworks.

"It's an honor to be recognized two years in a row for this award from Mandiant," said Christian Sorensen, founder and CEO of SightGain. "We have a fantastic strategic partnership that is making a real difference for our customers. Together, SightGain and Mandiant are revealing and improving the overall cybersecurity readiness of our public sector customers. We are excited to release this important capability out to commercial enterprises now."

SightGain is the only risk management solution focused on cybersecurity readiness. Unlike typical cybersecurity risk management solutions that estimate readiness using industry benchmark data and compliance checklists, SightGain tests and measures readiness using real-world attack simulations in a customer's live environment. These results are used to make improvements across cybersecurity people, process, and technology. Once current readiness is tuned, SightGain combines empiric readiness data with business information and threat intelligence to dramatically improve risk management and provide hard data to inform cyber investments. For more information, visit www.SightGain.com .

