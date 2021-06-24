SightGain Puts Investment to Work for Commercial Expansion

FULTON, Md., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SightGain , the only cybersecurity risk management platform that tests and analyzes organizational readiness – across people, process, and technology – has been moving quickly over the past six months.

On the heels of winning the 2020 DataTribe Challenge – beating 400+ other cybersecurity startups last December – SightGain secured $1.7 million in seed funding, doubled its number of employees, launched its Advisory Board and is revamping its products.

The SightGain Cybersecurity Readiness Platform is already used by the country's most demanding cyber defense operations – including the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, intelligence communities and other government agencies. Since January, SightGain has been aligning the company and software to meet the needs of consulting firms and Fortune 1000 companies.

Using "live-fire" attack emulation, SightGain continuously identifies security strengths and weaknesses in production – across people, processes and technology; analyzes how cyber performance affects risk; and estimates the business impact of cyber breaches.

"We're bringing the concept of 'readiness' from the military to the commercial world," says Christian Sorensen, founder and CEO at SightGain and an Air Force veteran who held operational planning roles at USCYBERCOM. "SightGain enables businesses to test and analyze their defenses as if they were under a real cyber-attack."

SightGain continues to add engineers as well as key personnel to its executive team including the addition of Mike Right as VP Products. Right is a cybersecurity veteran, having held senior products roles at Malwarebytes and HP Enterprise Security. Nick Graham also joined as VP Field Operations from Blackpanda to manage customer success.

"With the billions of dollars being spent by companies on their cybersecurity, more than half of attacks are still going undetected. Something is fundamentally broken," says Tony Surak, who is a partner at DataTribe. "SightGain is positioned to bring real metrics and true visibility to the performance of a companies' cybersecurity posture."

About SightGain

SightGain is the only risk management solution focused on cybersecurity readiness. Unlike typical cybersecurity risk management solutions that estimate readiness using industry benchmark data and compliance checklists, SightGain tests and measures readiness using real-world attack simulations in a customer's live environment. These results are used to make improvements across cybersecurity people, process, and technology. Once current readiness is tuned, SightGain combines empiric readiness data with business information and threat intelligence to dramatically improve risk management metrics and provide hard data to inform cyber investments. For more information, visit www.SightGain.com .

