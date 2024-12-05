Sightglass Raises $3M Seed Round led by Base10 Partners for AI-Powered Investor Relations Platform for Private Markets

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sightglass , a new AI-powered investor relations platform for the private markets, announced today that it has raised a $3 million Seed funding round led by Base10 Partners. Sightglass was founded by Thomas Buley, who has spent his career in finance and fintech, most recently as the VP of Product at Guideline. The company will use the funding to accelerate product development and expand its market presence.

"Sightglass was founded to bring greater transparency, trust, and efficiency to the private markets," said Thomas Buley, the Founder and CEO of Sightglass. "As institutional investors are committing record amounts of capital to alternatives, they're demanding greater transparency from their investment managers. Sightglass facilitates that information flow, from our AI-powered data rooms during fundraising through automating responses to ongoing due diligence questionnaires."

Sightglass launched in March 2024, and customers quickly saw more than 90% time savings when responding to investor information requests during fundraising. Sightglass has since expanded its product offerings to help venture capital firms collect diversity metrics from their portfolio companies to share with their limited partners and to meet new reporting requirements from the state of California.

With Sightglass, investor relations teams save hundreds of hours per year that they can spend deepening investor relationships while limited partners get higher quality, timely, and actionable data.

"Sightglass is revolutionizing GP-LP workflows by automating processes, starting with DDQs and expanding across the full spectrum of interactions. This enables faster closings, fosters deeper transparency, and drives significant efficiency gains, transforming how GPs and LPs engage and build lasting partnerships," noted Adeyemi Ajao, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Base10 Partners.

"Thomas and the Sightglass team are addressing a critical pain point in private markets. GPs are under pressure to deliver greater transparency, while LPs demand accountability, so much so that the Base10 team now uses Sightglass to deliver our own higher standard of transparency, trust, and meaningful collaboration between Base10 and our LPs," continued Ajao.

Founded in 2022, Sightglass was originally incubated inside of Base10 Partners, with the founding team working closely with the firm to develop the initial versions of the product. Base10 is a customer of Sightglass.

About Sightglass

Sightglass is an AI-powered investor relations platform serving both investment managers and capital allocators. With a mission to bring greater transparency, trust, and efficiency to the private markets, Sightglass helps IR professionals focus on building long-term relationships with their limited partners. Customers using Sightglass see faster fundraising closes and 90% time savings in responding to investor requests. To learn more, visit www.usesightglass.com .

About Base10 Partners

Founded by Adeyemi Ajao and TJ Nahigian, Base10 is a San Francisco-based venture capital fund investing in founders who believe purpose is key to profits and in companies that are automating sectors of the Real Economy. Through its program the Advancement Initiative, Base10 donates 50% of profits to underfunded colleges and universities to support financial aid and other key initiatives. Portfolio companies include Notion, Figma, Nubank, Stripe, Popmenu, Aurora Solar, and Chili Piper.

