SightLine Appoints Mark Boccella as Vice President of Sales

HOOD RIVER, Ore., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SightLine Applications, LLC ("SightLine"), an Artemis company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Boccella as its new Vice President of Sales. Mark has over 10 years of proven expertise in strategy development and sales leadership that will position SightLine to continue its growth as a leading provider of cutting-edge video processing technologies for mission-critical and autonomous applications.

Mark joins SightLine after an accomplished 20-year career at FLIR Systems (now part of Teledyne), where he served most recently as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, driving substantial growth across a number of industries, including Critical Infrastructure and Defense. His extensive background in developing sales strategies, building high-performing teams, and cultivating strong customer relationships aligns perfectly with SightLine's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enable real-time decision-making at the edge.

In his new role, Mark will spearhead all revenue-generating activities, including channel sales, new account acquisitions, government program collaborations, and marketing initiatives. With a focus on identifying and capitalizing on growth opportunities, Mark's leadership will enhance SightLine's ability to serve its customers' most demanding applications.

"Mark is an outstanding addition to the SightLine team, and I am excited to have the opportunity to be working with Mark again," said Jon Atwood, SightLine's CEO. "His tremendous industry expertise coupled with his proven track record of driving growth and fostering innovation, makes him the ideal leader to accelerate growth at SightLine."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mark commented: "I am honored and excited to join SightLine, a company that is uniquely positioned at the forefront of edge-based video processing technologies. By leveraging AI and advanced processing, we empower customers to make faster, more informed decisions in real-world situations. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to build on SightLine's impressive successes."

Mark's addition underscores SightLine's continued dedication to its core values – Autonomous, Agile, Awesome, and Aligned – while remaining at the cutting edge of innovation in video processing technology.

About SightLine

SightLine Applications, LLC is an Oregon-based company that provides onboard video processing solutions that are a key mission-enabling technology in gimbal, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) electro-optical platforms. Founded in 2007, SightLine has a base of over 40,000 installs and licenses and maintains deep engineering know-how which allows for a strong understanding of core, end-user applications and markets. For more information on SightLine, please visit: https://sightlineapplications.com/

About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer and more connected world. For more information on Artemis, please visit: https://www.artemislp.com/

