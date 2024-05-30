SightLine Hires New CEO: Jon Atwood

HOOD RIVER, Ore., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SightLine Applications ("SightLine"), an Artemis company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Atwood ("Jon") as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jon brings over 20 years of relevant industry experiences that will advance SightLine's vision to be the proven leader in sensor processing technologies that enable mission success and autonomy.

Previously, Jon served as the CEO of Trillium Engineering, where he focused on the commercialization and design of gimbal imaging systems for unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"). Jon has also held leadership positions at FLIR, Parker Meggitt and L3 Harris, where he built deep experience in the sale, development and critical applications of new electro-optical technologies. Jon holds a bachelor's degree from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Colorado and served as a Captain in the United States Army.

Jon will be responsible for leading SightLine's continued efforts to capitalize on new growth opportunities by delivering cutting-edge video processing solutions for its customers' most demanding applications, as well as providing leadership and mentorship to SightLine's talented team while continuing to contribute to the organization's culture and core values of Autonomous, Agile, Awesome and Aligned.

Commenting on his new role, Jon states, "I am honored and humbled to be leading such a talented team and a business that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on trends to support image processing technologies at the edge, including leveraging the latest in AI to enable faster, real-world decision making. I am looking forward to working with the talented team to build on the great successes the company has experienced thus far."

Steve Olson and Jordan Holt, co-founders and Board Members of SightLine noted, "Jon brings substantial knowledge and unique industry perspectives to the CEO role. We are excited to see how his skills and background will provide leadership in SightLine's next chapter."

Artemis' Operating Partner and SightLine Executive Chair Bill Pezza stated, "Jon brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from missions and customer applications relevant to SightLine. We are excited to support Jon's growth-focused mentality as he leads SightLine's value creation journey. This leadership transition marks an important milestone at SightLine, and we look forward to the growth that lies ahead."

About SightLine

SightLine Applications is an Oregon-based company that provides on-board video processing solutions that are a key mission-enabling technology in gimbal, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) electro-optical platforms. Founded in 2007, SightLine has a base of over 30,000 installs and licenses and maintains deep engineering know-how which allows for a strong understanding of core, end-user applications and markets. For more information on SightLine, please visit: https://sightlineapplications.com/

About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer and more connected world. For more information on Artemis, please visit: https://www.artemislp.com/

SOURCE Artemis