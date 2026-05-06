Sightline OS Launches Out of Stealth, Bringing The Next Generation of AI-powered Supply Chain Management and Planning Software to Enterprise Restaurant Teams

The platform built for restaurant supply chain teams is officially live, launching with Din Tai Fung among its first customers and a new integration partnership with SynergySuite.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sightline OS, the AI-powered supply chain platform built for restaurant chains, today announced its official launch out of stealth. Sightline OS delivers machine learning-powered forecasting, inventory optimization, and COGS management built for the complexity of modern restaurant operations.

Sightline OS officially launches, with AI-powered supply chain forecasting and planning to enterprise restaurant teams. Post this Din Tai Fung, one of Sightline OS' first customers, saw a 14% lift in forecast accuracy with Sightline OS.

The team behind the platform has managed supply chains at brands including sweetgreen, Chipotle, and HelloFresh, and built and scaled tech platforms for Fortune 500 clients. The company has spent the past year quietly building and refining the platform alongside a select group of enterprise restaurant partners, and now it is opening its doors to a broader market.

1. Built for the people running restaurant supply chains

Restaurant supply chain teams are among the most operationally intensive in the industry. They manage hundreds of custom perishable items across complex distributor networks, navigate commodity volatility due to current events like inflation, and absorb the downstream impacts of every menu change, LTO launch, and new location opening — often managing with tools that were built for a different era.

Sightline OS was built to change that.

At its core is a machine learning engine that continuously learns from a restaurant's own data and adapts to seasonality, ordering cadence, and demand shifts. It does this automatically, without manual rule-setting or constant maintenance. The result is a team that spends less time firefighting and more time on the strategic work that actually moves the business forward.

"I built Sightline with the supply chain operator's scar tissue — the frustration of a wrong forecast, the dropped stomach feeling when a key supplier has a disruption, the pressure to deliver cost savings year after year. But also the operator's joy — the pride of watching a team rise to the moment and deliver flawlessly when everything is on the line. Sightline is the tool I wish I'd had."

— Yusha Hu, CEO, Sightline OS

2. Sightline OS & Din Tai Fung: 14% lift in accuracy with Sightline OS' forecasting model

Among Sightline OS's first customers is Din Tai Fung — one of the world's most operationally demanding restaurant brands with industry-leading AUVs. They execute with precision across a large, complex menu built around proprietary items.

Since onboarding to Sightline OS, Din Tai Fung saw a 14% lift in forecast accuracy using Sightline OS' forecasting tool compared to a historical, formula-based forecast.

Before Sightline OS, the team was operating with no advanced planning software to support them.

"With our aggressive growth plans, the supply chain will only be getting longer with more touch points, lack historic data to lean on, and a lack of critical mass in new markets—all of which means we are introducing more risk into the business. It is non-negotiable for us to have an accurate forecasting model and demand planning system to be successful."

— Jason Lee, SVP Merchandising & Supply Chain, Din Tai Fung

(Read the Full Case Study Here)

3. Sightline OS and SynergySuite partner to deliver smarter forecasting through shared data

Sightline OS also announced today a strategic integration partnership with SynergySuite, the all-in-one AI-powered restaurant management platform used by enterprise operators to manage labor, inventory, and operations across their locations.

Through the partnership, shared customers can feed their owned sales and supply chain data bidirectionally between the two platforms — with SynergySuite's sales and operations data flowing into Sightline OS, and Sightline's supply chain intelligence feeding back into SynergySuite. The result is sharper inventory and sales forecasting for restaurant teams that no longer have to choose between their systems or reconcile data manually.

"The best supply chain decisions are made when sales data and supply chain data are in the same room," said Yusha Hu. "Our partnership with SynergySuite gives shared customers exactly that — and makes both platforms more powerful in the process."

Sightline OS is available now for restaurant chains. Teams interested in seeing the platform can request a demo at sightlineos.com.

About Sightline OS: Sightline OS is the next generation of AI-Enabled supply chain planning and management software built for modern restaurant teams. Sightline OS prevents lost sales due to out-of-stocks with machine-learning powered planning, identifies cost savings opportunities vs. contract and vs. commodity markets, and automates the most time-intensive parts of the supply chain team's workflow to create a proactive and strategic supply chain.

Sightline OS

Emily Schultz

Head of Marketing

(646) 983-9093

[email protected]

SOURCE Sightline OS