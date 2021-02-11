Sightly Announces Tech Industry Veteran Stefan Papp as CTO to Accelerate Technological Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sightly, a leading media services and technology company, today announced the appointment of 30-year tech industry veteran Stefan Papp as Chief Technology Officer to lead growth of the company's technology and innovative Brand Mentality™ solution. Papp joins Sightly's executive team with a wealth of tech and business experience.

Papp will lead the vision and strategy for Sightly technology, closely collaborating with business units to craft advanced systems and architecture that facilitate and drive the company's objectives, especially the rapid expansion of its disruptive Brand Mentality™ platform.

"Marketers rely on us for our data, speed and solutions to expertly react and drive business outcomes reliably and expediently, given the warp speed of today's world," said Ralph Mack, Sightly CEO. "As an organization, we're in an exciting place of innovation and growth right now. Stefan's extensive experience with real-time analytics at a big-data scale will be a crucial part of our success as we spread Brand Mentality™ throughout the market to broad industry adoption."

Sightly's Brand Mentality™ platform combines emotional and social intelligence with Anticipation Software™ to respond moment to moment with true future-forward marketing.

"In today's turbulent world where information and events happen at an unprecedented pace, Sightly's technology is fundamentally transforming the way that marketers react and plan," said Papp. "Our Brand Mentality™ methodology taps into the fire-hose of public discourse, leveraging advanced technologies, to provide brands with the unique and extremely necessary capability to act on real-time insights at speed, while trends still resonate."

Papp joins Sightly after serving as the senior vice president of advertising technology for Deloitte Digital. Previously, he was the CTO at the pioneering predictive social intelligence platform, Blab. He also held leadership positions at technology companies including AdReady, Intelligent Effects and Solutions IQ.

About Sightly

Founded in 2013, Sightly is a marketing/media technology company, with a focus on digital video advertising and analytics, that delivers unrivaled performance and client service. We use data science and expert human know-how to maximize business outcomes and align each customer's Brand Mentality™ at speed, no matter what lies ahead. Learn more at http://www.sightly.com .

Media Contact: Alexis Roberts, [email protected]

SOURCE Sightly