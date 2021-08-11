Sightly Names Industry Veterans to Board of Directors as Demand Accelerates For Brand Mentality™ Platform

Sightly gives brands a mega advantage over competitors — the intelligence to instantly respond in a consistently authentic way when viral trends, breaking news and social mayhem occur. While traditional marketing solutions are geared toward avoiding categories of risk, they often miss nuances or can't adapt fast enough to changing stories. Sightly uses each brand's unique in-depth profile and state-of-the-art AI and NLP algorithms to identify specific signals from the constant flood of data and recommend real-time actions that avoid threats or seize opportunities in market.

"Natasha and Rick recognize the enormous potential of Brand Mentality," said CEO and Executive Chairman, Ralph Mack. "They bring impressive resumes and extensive networks to Sightly's Board and we look forward to leveraging their insights and martech expertise, especially during this exciting growth period fueled by escalating demand for our platform."

Morgan is an acclaimed marketing leader with extensive experience in managing brands, content, digital marketing, demand generation and product strategy for enterprise and mid-tier technology firms. As she assumes a position on Sightly's Board of Directors, Morgan continues as the Head of Marketing at Indeed Staffing Solutions, driving tech-led innovation to service our new world of work. Prior to her current role, she has held marketing leadership roles at Indeed.com, Umbel, and Oracle.

"Marketing leaders now need to act in real-time, and the stakes for their brand safety and suitability are higher than ever before," said Morgan. "Sightly provides marketers and agencies with the data, insights and real-time capabilities to protect their brand and marketing investments, and even more importantly, proves that leveraging real-time relevancy delivers dramatic engagement and returns."

Roth is a marketing expert with decades of experience leading boutique and global brand communications firms. Today he serves on Boards of established businesses, start-ups and private equity firms across CPG, B2B, e-commerce and digital SaaS platforms with a particular focus on accelerating the growth of purpose-driven challenger businesses. He spent nearly three decades with global communications network Ogilvy & Mather, advancing to Worldwide Managing Director, President of Ogilvy Los Angeles, the Ogilvy Worldwide Board of Directors and Global CEO of OgilvyAction.

"Every marketer on the planet knows it's becoming more and more critical to understand, protect and leverage the heart, soul and voice of their most valuable assets—their brands," Roth commented. "Sightly's proprietary technology combines deep brand understanding, extraordinary content access and real time trend monitoring to offer marketers an instantaneous and competitive marketplace advantage. The Brand Mentality platform is poised to become an irresistible game changer."

With demand for Brand Mentality rapidly growing, along with new burgeoning markets, Morgan and Roth will help guide Sightly's expansion as the company delivers invaluable market advantage to its customers. Both new Board members share Sightly's belief and vision in intelligent solutions that work at speed and provide agility to today's brand marketer.

About Sightly

Sightly is a marketing tech and services company that gives brands a major competitive edge through its groundbreaking Brand Mentality™ platform. This proprietary technology integrates each brand's unique DNA with state of the art AI and NLP algorithms to identify specific signals from the rapidly changing events in today's world—and respond instantly to avoid threats or seize market opportunities.

Brands can use self-service to respond to these signals, or Sightly's managed service, which activates at scale across massive video and social UGC platforms, programmatic and publisher direct content.

In addition to its marketing and media applications, Brand Mentality also generates powerful targeted macro-cultural trend intelligence that creates a strategic advantage for any department inside a business. Learn more and request a demo at http://www.sightly.com .

Media Contact: Alexis Roberts, [email protected]

SOURCE Sightly, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sightly.com

