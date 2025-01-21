SightMD Announces Acquisition of Sambursky Eye & Esthetics, Expanding Eye Care Services in the Southern Tier of New York

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SightMD, New York's leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform is proud to announce the acquisition of Sambursky Eye & Esthetics, a highly respected eye care practice that has served the community for over 50 years. This partnership combines SightMD's patient-centric approach with Sambursky Eye & Esthetics' legacy of advanced surgical care, bringing unparalleled expertise and innovation to patients across the region.

Founded by a third-generation ophthalmologist, Sambursky Eye & Esthetics has been at the forefront of vision care, performing over 38,000 cataract surgeries and pioneering advancements in laser-assisted cataract surgery, premium intraocular lenses (IOLs), minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGs), and other groundbreaking procedures.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Daniel Sambursky and his exceptional team to the SightMD family," said Jonathan Lujan, CEO of Sight Growth Partners. "Dr. Sambursky's reputation for excellence and his commitment to advancing eye care align perfectly with SightMD's mission to provide unparalleled patient care and innovative treatment options. This partnership allows them to broaden their reach and continue delivering the highest standard of ophthalmic care to communities in the Southern Tier of New York."

The Sambursky Eye & Esthetic team brings two accomplished physicians to SightMD:

Dr. Daniel Sambursky is a trailblazer in the field of Laser Vision Correction, renowned for his pioneering contributions to LASIK surgery. In the early 1990s, Dr. Sambursky participated in the investigational trials for Excimer Laser surgery, becoming one of the first surgeons in the United States to perform LASIK. With a steadfast dedication to vision correction, he has successfully performed over 30,000 LASIK surgeries, earning a reputation as a leader in the field.

Dr. Geremie Palombaro is a board-certified ophthalmologist and oculoplastic surgeon dedicated to delivering exceptional care in oculofacial plastic and ophthalmic surgery. Raised in Vestal, Dr. Palombaro's journey into medicine began at Binghamton University, where he earned his degree in biology. He continued his medical education at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, receiving his medical degree and completing an internship in internal medicine at Cleveland's University Hospital.

"Joining SightMD represents an exciting new chapter for our practice and our patients," said Dr. Daniel Sambursky, founder of Sambursky Eye & Esthetics. "We share a common vision for delivering personalized, high-quality care, and this collaboration ensures that our patients will continue to receive the best possible care with expanded resources and support"

Patients of Sambursky Eye & Esthetics will benefit from the enhanced network of specialists, advanced surgical techniques, and expanded access to comprehensive vision services provided by SightMD. The combined expertise and resources will further solidify SightMD's position as a leader in ophthalmology throughout New York.

For more information about Sambursky Eye & Esthetics or SightMD New York, visit https://www.sightmd.com/sambursky/ .

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

About Sight Growth Partners

Sight Growth Partners is the leading administrative services provider for the ophthalmology sector including SightMD in New York, SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Massachusetts and SightMD Pennsylvania. It has over 140 employees who provide administrative solutions to physicians, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Sight Growth Partners provides its clients with world-class administrative services, including a 24/7 call center, billing, credentialing, marketing, human resources, and other services, enabling them to continue delivering best-in-class care to patients in their communities. Sight Growth Partners is backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading middle market private equity firm which focuses exclusively on partnerships with growing companies in the healthcare services sector. For more information about Sight Growth Partners, please visit http://www.sightgrowthpartners.com.

SOURCE SightMD New York