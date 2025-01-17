SightMD Connecticut Announces Acquisition of Doctor & Associates Expanding Comprehensive Eye Care to Fairfield County

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SightMD Connecticut is pleased to announce its acquisition of Doctor & Associates, a trusted provider of advanced eye care services in Fairfield County since 1965. This strategic partnership marks a significant step in SightMD Connecticut's commitment to delivering the most convenient, compassionate, and comprehensive vision care across southern Connecticut.

Doctor & Associates has been a trusted name in the community for decades, offering comprehensive ophthalmic services through three state-of-the-art locations in Westport, Wilton, and Norwalk. The practice is led by a distinguished team of ophthalmologists and a dedicated technical staff committed to providing superior quality care in a comfortable, patient-focused environment.

The Doctor & Associates team brings three accomplished physicians to SightMD Connecticut:

Leslie Doctor, M.D., a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in Cataract, Cornea, and LASIK surgery, and an esteemed Associate Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Yale University School of Medicine. As the medical director of the Wilton Surgery Center, Dr. Doctor specializes in various surgical procedures, such as cataract surgery, cornea surgery, and other advanced eye surgeries.

Spiro Combest, M.D., a comprehensive ophthalmologist and eye surgeon, known for his expertise in diagnosing and treating a wide range of eye diseases.

Michael Bautista, M.D., a comprehensive ophthalmologist dedicated to providing care for patients of all ages, with a focus on ocular health and vision correction.

"Our mission has always been to provide superb eye care in a professional and patient-centered setting," said Dr. Leslie Doctor, Medical Director of Doctors & Associates. "Joining SightMD Connecticut allows us to build on this foundation by offering patients access to enhanced resources, advanced technologies, and a seamless care network that extends throughout the state. This partnership is an exciting opportunity to broaden our impact while maintaining the personalized attention our patients expect."Dr. Doctor added, "I am particularly looking forward to collaborating with the talented professionals at SightMD Connecticut. Together, we can expand access to specialized services like cataract surgery, LASIK, cornea care, and more, while remaining deeply rooted in the Fairfield County community."

Jonathan Lujan, CEO of Sight Growth Partners, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "Doctor & Associates is a perfect complement to the SightMD Connecticut family. Their decades-long commitment to providing advanced eye care aligns seamlessly with SightMD CT's vision to offer patients convenient, integrated services close to home."

With this partnership, patients of Doctor & Associates will benefit from SightMD Connecticut's expansive resources, including access to state-of-the-art technologies and a seamless care network spanning multiple locations across the state.

Dr. Spiro Combest and Dr. Michael Bautista echoed Dr. Doctor's sentiments, emphasizing their excitement about continuing to serve their community while being part of a dynamic and innovative healthcare organization

For more information about Doctor & Associates or SightMD Connecticut, visit www.SightMD.com/doctor-and-associates .

SightMD Connecticut is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD Connecticut

SightMD Connecticut offers patients access to 9 eye care doctors through the convenience of 6 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Center in Connecticut. Its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, pediatric eye exams and dry eye management. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

About Sight Growth Partners

Sight Growth Partners is the leading administrative services provider for the ophthalmology sector including SightMD in New York, SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Massachusetts and SightMD Pennsylvania. It has over 140 employees who provide administrative solutions to physicians, ophthalmology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers. Sight Growth Partners provides its clients with world-class administrative services, including a 24/7 call center, billing, credentialing, marketing, human resources, and other services, enabling them to continue delivering best-in-class care to patients in their communities. Sight Growth Partners is backed by Chicago Pacific Founders, a leading middle market private equity firm which focuses exclusively on partnerships with growing companies in the healthcare services sector. For more information about Sight Growth Partners, please visit http://www.sightgrowthpartners.com.

