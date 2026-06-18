SightMD PA Recognized with Multiple Honors in Republican Herald Readers' Choice Awards

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SightMD PA is proud to announce that it has been named a winner in the Republican Herald's annual Readers' Choice Awards, earning top recognition in three categories: Best Ophthalmologist, Best Optometrist, and Best Pediatric Ophthalmologist.

The Republican Herald Readers' Choice Awards is a long-standing community tradition that celebrates outstanding local businesses and professionals across a wide range of industries. Each year, members of the community nominate and vote for their favorite organizations, making the awards a true reflection of public trust and satisfaction. The program highlights those who consistently demonstrate excellence, service, and a strong commitment to the communities they serve.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the community in these three important categories," said Joseph Matz, MD. "This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team to delivering high-quality, patient-centered eye care to individuals and families throughout the region."

SightMD PA has built its reputation on a foundation of clinical excellence, advanced technology, and a compassionate approach to patient care. Serving patients of all ages, the practice offers comprehensive services ranging from routine eye exams to specialized ophthalmologic and pediatric care.

Being selected in multiple categories underscores the breadth of expertise within the organization and reinforces its commitment to meeting the diverse vision care needs of the community.

SightMD PA extends its sincere gratitude to the patients and community members who voted and continue to place their trust in the practice.

SightMD Pennsylvania offers a full range of eye care services, including routine vision care, treatment for complex eye conditions, surgical services, and specialized pediatric ophthalmology. The practice is committed to using advanced technology and a patient-centered approach to ensure the best possible outcomes for every patient.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.sightmd.com or call 800.823.5530.

SightMD Pennsylvania is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, MD, at [email protected].

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 7 eye care doctors through the convenience of 4 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, low vision, and general eye exams. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Pennsylvania, as well as SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com

SOURCE SightMD