SightMD Pennsylvania Welcomes Katlyn Kozell, OD to Wyomissing and Pottsville Locations

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SightMD Pennsylvania is pleased to announce that optometrist Katlyn Kozell, OD has joined the practice and will be seeing patients at its Wyomissing and Pottsville locations. Dr. Kozell brings a strong clinical background in comprehensive optometric care and a passion for helping patients achieve and maintain lifelong visual health.

Dr. Kozell provides comprehensive eye examinations, diagnoses and manages a wide range of ocular conditions, and works closely with ophthalmology colleagues to ensure patients receive coordinated, high-quality care. Her patient-first approach focuses on prevention, early detection, and personalized treatment to support optimal vision and long-term eye health for patients of all ages.

"I am excited to join SightMD Pennsylvania and serve patients in Wyomissing, Pottsville, and the surrounding communities," said Dr. Kozell. "Providing personalized eye care and helping patients maintain healthy vision is incredibly meaningful to me. I look forward to building strong relationships with my patients and collaborating with the outstanding team at SightMD to deliver comprehensive, compassionate care that supports lifelong eye health."

Dr. Kozell earned her Doctor of Optometry degree from Salus University's Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is dedicated to staying at the forefront of advancements in optometric care. She is committed to patient education and believes that empowering individuals with knowledge about their eye health leads to better outcomes and improved quality of life.

Dr. Kozell will provide comprehensive optometric services including routine eye exams, contact lens fittings, diagnosis and management of ocular disease, and co-management of surgical patients. Her addition further strengthens SightMD Pennsylvania's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality eye care close to home.

Dr. Kozell is now accepting new patients at SightMD Pennsylvania's Wyomissing and Pottsville locations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.sightmd.com or call 800.823.5530.

SightMD Pennsylvania is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, MD, at [email protected].

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 9 eye care doctors through the convenience of 5 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, low vision, and general eye exams. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Pennsylvania, as well as SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com

SOURCE SightMD