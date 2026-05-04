SightMD Physicians Recognized Among 2026 Super Doctors® and Rising Stars

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SightMD, a leading provider of comprehensive ophthalmology and eye care services across the Northeast, is proud to announce that 22 of its physicians have been named to the prestigious 2026 Super Doctors® and Super Doctors Rising Stars® lists. This recognition highlights SightMD's continued commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and exceptional patient outcomes.

The annual Super Doctors® distinction honors physicians who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The Rising Stars® list recognizes early-career physicians who are already making significant contributions to their specialties and demonstrating outstanding potential.

2026 Super Doctors® Honorees

2026 Super Doctors Rising Stars® Honorees

The Super Doctors® selection process is both rigorous and comprehensive, combining peer nominations, independent research, and a detailed evaluation of professional accomplishments. Candidates are assessed on multiple indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement, including education, certifications, honors, and leadership.

"Our physicians are at the heart of everything we do," said Dr. Jeffrey Martin Co-Founder of SightMD "To have so many of them recognized by Super Doctors is a testament not only to their individual expertise, but also to the collaborative, patient-first culture we've built at SightMD. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and the impact they make every day."

Only a small percentage of physicians in each state are ultimately selected for inclusion, making the designation a meaningful and respected honor within the medical community. The Rising Stars® category is even more selective, recognizing physicians who are under a certain age or within the first decade of practice, yet have already demonstrated exceptional promise.

This recognition underscores SightMD's position as a leader in eye care and reflects the organization's dedication to attracting, developing, and supporting top-tier medical talent. With a growing network of specialists across subspecialties including cataract surgery, retina, glaucoma, cornea, and oculoplastics, SightMD continues to expand access to high-quality care throughout the region.

"Being named a Super Doctor is truly an honor, especially because it reflects the respect of colleagues within the medical community," said Dr. David Immanuel. "At SightMD, we are committed to combining advanced technology with compassionate care, and this recognition reinforces the importance of that mission."

The recognition also reinforces patient confidence, as individuals seeking care can trust that they are being treated by physicians who are highly regarded by their peers and leaders in their field.

"It's incredibly rewarding to be recognized as a Rising Star alongside such talented peers," said Dr. Lauren Mileo. "SightMD provides an environment that fosters growth, collaboration, and innovation, which ultimately benefits our patients and allows us to continuously elevate the standard of care."

SightMD New York is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, MD, at [email protected].

About SightMD New York

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD Massachusetts, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

SOURCE SightMD