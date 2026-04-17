SightMD Wins "Best of Brooklyn" in Ophthalmologist / Optometrist and LASIK Surgery Practice Categories

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SightMD is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a winner in the prestigious Best of Brooklyn competition, earning top honors in both the Ophthalmologist / Optometrist and LASIK Surgery Practice categories.

The Best of Brooklyn competition is a long-standing, community-driven awards program that celebrates the borough's most outstanding businesses, services, and professionals. Each year, thousands of Brooklyn residents cast their votes to recognize organizations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a deep commitment to serving the local community. Winning a Best of Brooklyn award is widely regarded as a meaningful endorsement from the community itself, reflecting both trust and satisfaction among patients and customers.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said Dr. Jonathan Ellant. "Being chosen by the Brooklyn community makes this award especially meaningful. It reflects our team's dedication to delivering the highest standard of eye care and life-changing vision correction services."

SightMD has built a strong reputation for providing comprehensive eye care, from routine vision exams to advanced surgical procedures, including LASIK. With a patient-first approach, state-of-the-art technology, and a commitment to clinical excellence, SightMD continues to be a trusted provider for individuals and families throughout Brooklyn and beyond.

This dual recognition underscores SightMD's leadership in both medical eye care and refractive surgery, highlighting its role in improving vision and enhancing quality of life for its patients.

SightMD extends its sincere gratitude to the Brooklyn community for its continued support and trust.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with our team at the Brooklyn SightMD Location, please visit www.SightMD.com or call (718) 577-4722.

SightMD New York is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, MD, at [email protected].

About SightMD New York

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD Massachusetts, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

SOURCE SightMD