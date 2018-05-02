Session 6: Encapsulation technologies for stem cell-derived products Date: Tuesday, May 8, 2018 Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT Location: Joseph B. Martin Conference Center, Harvard Medical School, Boston

For more information about the meeting, please visit https://www.tts.org/ipita/valuable-resources-and-links/other-associated-topics-organizations/beta-cells-2018.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Founded and created by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sigilon Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops immune-privileged living therapeutic implants for the treatment of chronic diseases. Treatments based on Sigilon Therapeutics' Afibromer™ technology platform include cell implants that act as responsive "living therapeutics," providing more natural control for diseases that are currently treated with intermittent injection or infusion. Initial areas of focus include hematologic, enzyme deficiency, endocrine and metabolic disorders. More natural control would restore health and free patients from the need for therapies that are disruptive to quality of life.

For more information please visit www.sigilon.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sigilon_Inc.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sigilon-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-2nd-international-pancreas-and-islet-transplant-association-jdrf-harvard-stem-cell-institute-key-opinion-leaders-meeting-on-stem-cell-derived-beta-cells-300640886.html

SOURCE Sigilon Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.sigilon.com

