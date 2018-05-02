Sigilon Therapeutics to Present at the 2nd International Pancreas and Islet Transplant Association-JDRF-Harvard Stem Cell Institute Key Opinion Leaders Meeting on Stem Cell Derived Beta Cells

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigilon Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops immune-privileged living therapeutic implants, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer David Moller, M.D., will present at the 2nd Key Opinion Leaders Meeting on Stem Cell Derived Beta Cells being held May 7- 8, 2018, in Boston. This meeting is organized by the International Pancreas and Islet Transplant Association (IPITA), JDRF International and the Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI). Presentation details are as follows:
Session 6:
Encapsulation technologies for stem cell-derived products
Date:
Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Time:
10:30 a.m. EDT
Location:
Joseph B. Martin Conference Center, Harvard Medical School, Boston
For more information about the meeting, please visit https://www.tts.org/ipita/valuable-resources-and-links/other-associated-topics-organizations/beta-cells-2018.
About Sigilon Therapeutics
Founded and created by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sigilon Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops immune-privileged living therapeutic implants for the treatment of chronic diseases. Treatments based on Sigilon Therapeutics' Afibromer™ technology platform include cell implants that act as responsive "living therapeutics," providing more natural control for diseases that are currently treated with intermittent injection or infusion. Initial areas of focus include hematologic, enzyme deficiency, endocrine and metabolic disorders. More natural control would restore health and free patients from the need for therapies that are disruptive to quality of life.
