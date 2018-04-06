Sigilon Therapeutics to Present at the GTCbio 15th Stem Cell Summit

Sigilon Therapeutics

10:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigilon Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops immune-privileged living therapeutic implants, today announced that the company will present at the GTCbio 15th Stem Cell Summit being held April 12-13, 2018, in Boston. Presentation details are as follows:

GTCbio 15th Stem Cell Summit

Presenter:

Devyn Smith, Ph.D., Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Operations

Date:

Thursday, April 12, 2018

Time:

2.35 p.m. EDT

Location:

Hyatt Regency Boston Hotel

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Founded and created by Flagship Pioneering, Sigilon Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops immune-privileged living therapeutic implants for the treatment of chronic diseases. Treatments based on Sigilon Therapeutics' Afibromer™ technology platform include cell implants that act as responsive "living therapeutics," providing more natural control for diseases that are currently treated with intermittent injection or infusion. Initial areas of focus include hematologic, enzyme deficiency, endocrine and metabolic disorders. More natural control would restore health and free patients from the need for therapies that are disruptive to quality of life.

For more information please visit www.sigilon.com or follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sigilon_Inc.

