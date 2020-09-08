SIGMA Actuarial Consulting Group a Finalist for Six 2020 US Captive Review Awards

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGMA Actuarial Consulting Group, Inc. has been shortlisted as a finalist in six categories for the 2020 US Captive Review Awards. The nominations include Captive Consultant of the Year, Captive Service Professional of the Year (Al Rhodes), Emerging Talent - Service Professional (Enoch Starnes), Software Solution (RISK66), Next Gen Initiative, and Actuarial Firm. Captive Review's virtual award ceremony, which will reveal the winners in each category, is scheduled for Oct. 7, 2020.

SIGMA Actuarial Consulting Group, Inc. celebrates 25 years in business this year.

For nearly a decade, the US Captive Review Awards have recognized outstanding services and products offered within the United States' captive insurance industry. Their panel of judges engages in a rigorous review process to determine which submissions distinguished themselves from their peers during the previous year. SIGMA is honored to be considered alongside the other excellent nominees in each category.

"As we celebrate being in business for 25 years, it is affirming to see both our consulting services and software tools recognized by US Captive Review Awards," said Timothy Coomer, CEO of SIGMA Actuarial Consulting Group. "SIGMA is committed to providing analytical solutions that give our clients a competitive advantage, and we achieve this with an experienced team of actuarial and software professionals."

The award categories selected by Captive Review highlight the numerous ways that service providers have worked to improve the captive insurance landscape. Many categories, such as Captive Consultant of the Year and Actuarial Firm, focus on excellent service and passion for the captive industry. Others, such as Emerging Talent and Next Gen Initiative, concentrate on the vital efforts made to introduce captives to young, driven insurance professionals.

SIGMA Actuarial Consulting Group, Inc. provides independent actuarial consulting services to a wide array of clients. For the captive industry, SIGMA's offerings include loss projections, feasibility studies, pro formas, reserve analyses, and statements of actuarial opinion. SIGMA's user-driven software tool, RISK66, gives its subscribers an opportunity to review educational material, analyze loss drivers and trends in Excel-based loss runs, and produce credible, internally produced loss projections and reserve analyses.

