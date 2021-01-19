Sigma Beauty Announces Partnership with Sephora

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Beauty is proud to announce its partnership with one of the biggest names in beauty retail, Sephora . For the first time, beauty enthusiasts will be able to shop Sigma Beauty's award-winning products, including two sets – SigMagic™ Scrub and Brush Cleaning Set, exclusively available at Sephora and Sephora.com.

The 2-in-1 power of the Sigma x Sephora SigMagic™ Scrub allows you to dissolve tough pigment and foundation stains using the solid cleanser while the silicone texture penetrates brush bristles to scrub it all away. This brush care tool is available in an all-new black color.

The Sigma x Sephora Brush Cleaning Set contains both the Sigma Spa® Express Brush Cleaning Mat and SigMagic® Brushampoo™ Liquid, allowing you to swirl away makeup residue and bacteria on the seven textures of the mat, and utilize the all-natural formula of Sigma's best-selling liquid brush cleanser to leave your brushes cleaner than ever.

"We are so excited to bring the absolute best of Sigma Beauty's innovations to Sephora! Sigma Beauty is at the forefront of brush care, and we are thrilled to offer two exclusive sets containing our top-selling brush care tools and cleaning solutions to Sephora customers," says Simone Xavier, Founder and CCO of Sigma Beauty. "Our patented silicone textures paired with our all-natural cleaning formulas will remove even the toughest stains from makeup brushes. Our SigMagic® formulas contain a mix of cold-pressed coconut oil and certified sustainably sourced palm oil, fully complying with Sephora's clean program. These products are compact and ideal for travel."

The Sigma x Sephora sets will retail for $25 each and will be available on Sephora.com starting January 19, 2021 and at Sephora brick-and-mortar on January 27, 2021.

Sigma Beauty is recognized internationally for inventing exclusive hand-crafted, high-quality and award-winning products. Sigma Beauty has fulfilled a gap in the beauty industry for professional-grade beauty tools that guarantee exceptional performance and quality, beloved by beauty influencers, professional makeup artists, and consumers around the world. This has led to its unique line of Sigma-exclusive makeup brushes, all of which include exclusively-engineered synthetic fibers and a 2-year warranty on every brush purchase.

Sigma Beauty is committed to providing high-quality and cruelty-free products formulated with clean ingredients, free from harsh chemicals, for the safe, high-performance results you crave. Sigma Beauty continuously monitors, reformulates and improves their current and future products as clean beauty movements evolve.

