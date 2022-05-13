Sigma Beauty Is Serving Your Flawless Flush

"We listened to our clients," said Dr. Simone Xavier, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Sigma Beauty. "We identified a need to simplify makeup routines and an increasing attraction to individual shades compared to large palettes. For many years, Sigma has offered versatile and inclusive 6-shade palettes for blush, highlight and contour. From these palettes, we picked an assortment of our 'holy grail' shades and created new favorites for this collection of blushes, bronzers and highlighters. Our clients are now able to customize their makeup kit by selecting shades for their specific skin tone and undertone. We are proud to cater to the freedom of choice that characterizes today's shopping behavior."

These individual shades are also launching with the F78 Ultimate Bronze™ Brush, designed to help you achieve gorgeous sunkissed skin no matter the season. This lavishly soft, vegan-friendly brush features an extra-large domed brush head to perfectly sweep and blend your favorite bronzers or powders onto your face, neck and décolletage.

Each Individual Blush, Bronzer and Highlighter retails for $35, and the F78 Ultimate Bronze™ Brush retails for $36. Find them all at www.SigmaBeauty.com starting May 19, 2022.

About Sigma Beauty

Sigma Beauty was founded in 2009 by Brazilian power couple Dr. Simone Xavier, a veterinarian and professor with a PhD in Molecular Biology, and her husband Rene Xavier Filho, a civil engineer. Striving to find solutions in the market, Simone and Rene utilize their backgrounds in science and engineering to create innovative and revolutionary makeup brushes, brush care accessories, and clean cosmetics.

SOURCE Sigma Beauty