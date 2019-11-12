Sigma Computing Named to Prestigious CNBC 2019 Upstart 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Computing, an innovator in cloud business intelligence (BI) and analytics, today announced it was selected as one of the top startups to watch on CNBC's annual Upstart 100 List. The 2019 list is an exclusive collection of companies that are building brands and breaking down industry barriers.

"We are on a mission to provide data access to everyone and empower employees across companies with tools for fast, simple data exploration," said Rob Woollen, CEO and Co-founder, Sigma Computing. "We believe that everyone within an organization has something to learn from data, and when given the opportunity, can leverage insights to drive desired outcomes. We are honored to be included on the CNBC Upstart 100 List and look forward to fulfilling its underlying premise to break down barriers and forever change how people think about BI."

Sigma's ground-breaking BI solution makes data stored in a company's cloud data warehouse accessible for business experts. Its familiar spreadsheet-like interface and SQL-optional technology empowers employees to ask any question of their data and generate valuable insights. Sigma enables data teams to collaborate closely with business experts without sacrificing control around security, compliance, or governance. All this results in accelerated time to insight and significant analyst resource savings.

CNBC's committee of judges selected Sigma from more than 500 nominees. Companies were chosen based on several quantitative evaluations, including intellectual property, customer growth, sales, and scalability, among other criteria. The Upstart 100 is CNBC's exclusive annual list of promising young startups, featuring a diverse group of companies that are developing new markets, raising money, and creating jobs on their path to becoming tomorrow's household names.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is analytics built for the cloud. Trusted by data-first companies, Sigma provides live access to cloud data warehouses using an intuitive spreadsheet interface— empowering business experts to ask more of their data without writing a single line of code. With the full power of SQL, the cloud, and a familiar interface, business users have the freedom to analyze data in real time without limits.

Sigma is closing the gap between data teams and business experts. To learn more about Sigma, visit www.sigmacomputing.com or join the conversation on Twitter @SigmaComputing.

