Sigma Computing Names SaaS Veterans Latha Colby and Cristina Bravo Olmo to Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Computing , an innovator in cloud analytics and business intelligence (BI), today announced the appointment of Cristina Bravo Olmo as the company's Vice President of Marketing and Latha Colby as the Vice President of Engineering.

"Leaders with strategic vision and the ability to bring that vision to life - and do it quickly - are extremely rare. We're thrilled to find that balance in Cristina and Latha," remarked Sigma CEO and Co-founder Rob Woollen.

Colby has vast experience building data management and analytics products at both startups and established companies, including Workday, Platfora, and ParAccel. At Sigma, she will expand the engineering team and guide the product vision.

"Sigma's objective to make data accessible to everyone aligns with my passion for building user-friendly cloud technology," said Colby. "I'm excited to deliver technology that enables our customers to explore and gain insights from their data using simple interfaces."

Bravo Olmo has extensive B2B marketing experience, a legacy of successful go-to-market strategies, and a proven ability to lead high-performance teams at companies like Wrike, Zendesk, Marketo, and Trend Micro. She will oversee all aspects of marketing at Sigma.

"Everything about Sigma is refreshingly human - from the team to the product and the focus on the customer," commented Bravo Olmo. "Signing up to bring Sigma's mission to life was a no-brainer. Our goal to deliver no-code analytics to the masses is taking off and I'm proud to lead the team through this transition."

"The addition of Cristina and Latha is not just about hiring top talent to deliver the best products and drive our business forward, but also Sigma's commitment to building a team that reflects the diverse world we live in," added Woollen.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is analytics built for the cloud. Trusted by data-first companies, Sigma provides live access to cloud data warehouses using an intuitive spreadsheet interface— empowering business experts to ask more of their data without writing a single line of code. With the full power of SQL, the cloud, and a familiar interface, business users have the freedom to analyze data in real time without limits.

Sigma is closing the gap between data teams and business experts. To learn more about Sigma, visit www.sigmacomputing.com or join the conversation on Twitter @SigmaComputing.

