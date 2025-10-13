Sigma Defense Acquires Aries Defense to Expand Tactical Edge ISR and CJADC2 Capabilities

PERRY, Ga., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems, a leading provider of CJADC2, C5ISR, and DevSecOps solutions, today announced the acquisition of Aries Defense, a defense technology company founded in 2017 that specializes in tactical video and sensor integration, with a focus on capturing and distributing UAV and unattended sensor data for real-time situational awareness.

Aries Defense is now part of Sigma Defense

The acquisition strengthens Sigma Defense's CJADC2 capabilities at the tactical edge, integrating Aries Defense's mission-proven edge ISR products with Sigma's Olympus ecosystem, a DevSecOps-enabled platform for software development, orchestration, and multi-domain data fusion. Together, the companies will enable commanders and warfighters to securely share real-time ISR video and sensor data across the joint force, ensuring a seamless flow of information from the tactical edge into the CJADC2 enterprise.

"With the acquisition of Aries Defense, we are furthering Sigma Defense's mission to deliver resilient, software-defined CJADC2 capabilities to the warfighter," said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense. "Aries brings a field-proven portfolio of tactical ISR solutions that complement our Olympus ecosystem, enabling us to deliver real-time situational awareness, interoperability, and decision advantage in the most challenging operational environments."

Aries Defense's portfolio of products: OverWatch™, CheckPoints™, Recon® V OverWatch™, and NEOS™—are purpose-built to connect cameras, UAVs, and unattended sensors into secure tactical networks, delivering persistent surveillance and full-motion video (FMV) even in denied, degraded, intermittent, and limited (D-DIL) environments. Their solutions are fielded under U.S. Marine Corps programs of record, validating their operational effectiveness.

By combining Aries Defense's edge ISR capture, networking, and interoperability tools with Olympus' cloud-native DevSecOps foundation for data fusion, orchestration, and distribution, Sigma Defense expands its ability to deliver:

Seamless ISR-to-CJADC2 integration

Scalable UAV and unattended sensor operations

Persistent situational awareness in D-DIL environments

Proven, fielded solutions ready for rapid deployment

"Joining Sigma Defense allows us to accelerate our mission of empowering those who serve on the frontlines with the tactical advantage of real-time intelligence," said Doug Pillsbury, President and CEO of Aries Defense. "Together, we will provide warfighters with resilient, scalable solutions that bridge the gap between the edge and the enterprise for CJADC2."

This acquisition represents Sigma Defense's continued investment in delivering integrated, mission-driven solutions that connect people, data, and systems for information superiority, faster decisions, and better outcomes in the modern battlespace.

DC Advisory served as financial advisor and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as legal advisor to Aries Defense. Paul Weiss and Morrison Foerster served as legal advisors for Sigma Defense.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for CJADC2, C5ISR and DevSecOps since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

About Aries Defense

Aries Defense is a U.S.-based defense technology company specializing in advanced communications, tactical-edge data, and mission-enabling solutions for the modern warfighter. Our team designs and delivers rugged, reliable systems that enhance situational awareness, operational effectiveness, and survivability in austere environments. With proven expertise across hardware, software, and integration, Aries Defense supports military, government, and security organizations with innovative capabilities tailored to evolving mission requirements. We are committed to providing cutting-edge technologies that bridge the gap between legacy platforms and next-generation systems, ensuring forces remain connected, informed, and ready to fight.

