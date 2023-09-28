SIGMA Financial AI unveils Akili-AI: Cutting-Edge, AI-based, no-code suite of tools for traders

News provided by

SIGMA Financial AI

28 Sep, 2023, 10:18 ET

- Augments trader's interactions and transforms decision-making capabilities

- Handles the full extent of structured to unstructured financial data

- Mitigates portfolio exposure risk and accelerates speed to market

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGMA Financial AI, an innovator in developing AI-driven trading solutions, launches Akili-AI*, a sophisticated suite of enterprise-ready trading strategy tools. Akili-AI is a cutting-edge, no-code solution enabling data-driven insights to support the specialist needs of the global financial services trading community.

Akili-AI incorporates machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) to deliver agile tools which are more intelligent, faster and easier to use, enabling traders to create strategies at a scale and speed unachievable without AI support. Completely asset-class and instrument-agnostic, the Akili-AI system streams real-time trading data, allowing users to screen, test and design complex trading strategies promptly. 

Their SaaS-based Pattern matching platform (Patterns as a Service) helps traders monitor thousands of instruments in real-time, scanning charts for momentum changes, technical signals, support, and resistance zones. The NLP research function supports fundamental and technical qualifications from thousands of news, social media and traders' data. Akili-AI's flexible modular architecture, built using modern protocols, is cloud-based and scales to support the largest trading enterprises.

Andy Simpson, Co-founder and CEO, commented, "Traders are having to cope with a constant squeeze on their book; this, combined with a huge increase in data volumes, has created the need for transformative solutions which can help them find an edge. They need the ability to find new liquidity fast, enhance their trade execution capabilities, and reduce portfolio risk; Akili-AI can deliver all this at a lower cost point and faster than ever."

"Akili-AI transforms market interaction and improves productivity by liberating traders from the constraints imposed by long-established, outdated working practices and legacy technology infrastructures. Accelerated speed to market is crucial in an industry where every second counts. Our mission is to provide AI-based solutions which enhance the human experience – not replace them – helping to generate more revenue and increased profitability," Andy continued.

Rob Maunder, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, said, "Our pioneering and creative team is an unusual blend of deep financial services experience, phenomenal engineering and world-class AI technologists who bring an unrivalled track record of developing new platforms at pace. We break the mould by delivering incredible engineering of low-latency, highly scalable systems drawing on more than a decade of generative AI experience in the social media and music industries."

Andy concluded, "Akili-AI is the start of a refreshingly different journey of technological change; watch this space. There is much more to come."

Akili-Ai will be showcased in the Innovators Pavilion at the FIA's Futures and Options Expo on October 2-3, 2023 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk.

*Akili is the Swahili word for intelligence.

About SIGMA Financial AI:

We provide traders with a set of tools that are faster, smarter and easier to use. Our AI machine learning product suite unlocks trading opportunities through real-time analytics underpinned by world-leading, scalable, ultra-low latency architecture.

Note to Editors: For more information about SIGMA Financial AI, please visit www.sigmafinancial.ai.

SOURCE SIGMA Financial AI

