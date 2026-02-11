Sigma Foods reports EBITDA of US $278 million in 4Q25; US $1.1 billion in 2025, with non-recurring items

SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCÍA, N.L. Mexico, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: SIGMAFA) ("SIGMA FOODS") announced today its unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2025 ("4Q25") and full year of 2025 ("2025"). All figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

4Q25 HIGHLIGHTS

Sigma Foods Legal entity name changed to Sigma Foods (previously ALFA), as approved by Shareholders

Ticker "SIGMAF A" replaced "ALFA A"; launched new logo and SigmaFoods.com website

2026 Guidance on page 19. Comparable EBITDA increase estimated between 5% and 10%

2026 cash Dividend proposal will be presented at the Sigma Foods Annual Shareholders' Meeting. US $150 million total, in two installments SIGMA Comparable 2025 EBITDA of US $1.008 billion, in line with Guidance

Record Quarterly Revenues and EBITDA Mexico Delivered all-time high quarterly Revenues, supported by selective price actions and volume growth

Retail channels and dairy category drove Volume gains

4Q25 EBITDA up 40% YoY with ~200 bps EBITDA margin expansion reflecting strong execution and a favorable comparison versus 4Q24 Europe Quarterly Revenues up 11% YoY; local currency Revenues up 2% supported by 1% Volume growth

4Q25 EBITDA, up 31% YoY driven by insurance reimbursements, solid operating execution, and favorable FX

Signed agreement to restructure the Fresh Meats business to improve branded-product focus, profitability, and pork supply traceability United States Continued growing penetration of Hispanic brands in mainstream channels, partially offsetting lower Volume in National brands

Achieved record 4Q EBITDA supported by selective price actions and improved operating performance Latam Record quarterly Revenue, increased by 2% year over year, driven by higher average Prices

4Q25 EBITDA down 12% YoY reflecting higher costs and transitory operational challenges; second consecutive quarter with sequential improvements (+9% vs. 3Q25)

Message from Sigma Foods' Chairman & CEO

"2025 was a defining year that affirmed our position as a pure-play branded food company. Shareholder approval of the legal entity name change to Sigma Foods marked an important milestone toward fully aligning our corporate identity—name, ticker, logo, and related elements—with our operations. In parallel, Sigma Foods streamlined legacy corporate functions and assets throughout the year.

Strong operating performance combined with our profound transformation has translated into broad-based gains across key capital markets metrics. Benefits include a stronger investment-grade credit profile, sustained share price appreciation, and a narrowing valuation gap relative to global branded-food peers.

Through disciplined and agile execution, Sigma achieved its 2025 EBITDA guidance and sustained double-digit ROIC (return on invested capital) in a dynamic macro environment. Importantly, Sigma expects 2026 to be its third consecutive year with EBITDA surpassing US $1 billion.

We are excited about the future of Sigma Foods, extending a growth trajectory centered on consumers worldwide, enhancing brand equity, innovating with speed, and compounding value through operational excellence."

Best regards,

Álvaro Fernández

Message from SIGMA's CEO

"Strong sequential momentum accelerated into year-end, delivering record quarterly EBITDA and meeting our US$1 billion full-year guidance. Our world-class scale, strong brand equity, and a diversified business model —channels, categories, and supply chain— were fundamental to navigating this year's demanding environment.

2025 Revenues surpassed US$9 billion for the first time, and record Volume held steady year-over-year. Throughout 2025, our teams effectively combined targeted price actions and operating efficiencies to offset elevated turkey costs while protecting Volume amid soft consumer confidence.

Fourth‑quarter stabilization in turkey‑breast prices and early signs of improving production are encouraging as we focus on resuming core volume growth in 2026.

By region, Mexico and Europe delivered an outstanding fourth quarter, with year-over-year gains in Volume, Revenues and EBITDA. In the U.S., our Hispanic brands continued to gain penetration in mainstream channels, and EBITDA margin expanded year-over-year and quarter-on-quarter. Moreover, Latam extended sequential EBITDA improvement from 3Q into 4Q.

Our European agenda also advanced in the fourth quarter through a comprehensive agreement to restructure our Fresh Meats business in Spain, designed to improve profitability, sharpen our focus on branded products and reinforce our pork supply traceability.

Throughout 2025, Capital Expenditures (Capex) of US $361 million were deployed, primarily to planned strategic projects that expand production and distribution capacity. We also continued to build consumer-centered capabilities and ventures that will power long-term growth.

Grill House®, our direct‑to‑consumer grilling concept, advanced toward U.S. expansion and maintains steady growth in Mexico; Snack'in For You® scaled its high‑protein snacking offering; and The Studio—our Sigma‑IDEO design hub—moved rapidly from insight to prototypes and formal innovation commitments to strengthen core brands.

We enter 2026 with positive momentum to grow EBITDA in all regions, supported by strong execution and a more stable raw-material cost environment. As part of our 2026 plan, we will continue investing in capacity expansions in Mexico and the U.S., advance Europe's capacity recovery, and boost consumer-centered capabilities.

I want to thank our team for their commitment and resilience. We remain united by a clear purpose and energized by the opportunities ahead. Our business is well‑positioned to deliver growth, enhance profitability, and continue building a stronger, more innovative foundation for the long term."

Advancing with purpose,

Rodrigo Fernández

Important notes on changes to Sigma Food's

Consolidated Financial Statements

On October 24, 2024, Sigma Foods' shareholders approved the spin‑off of Sigma Foods's share ownership in Alpek into a newly listed entity, "Controladora Alpek." Shares of Controladora Alpek were subsequently distributed to Sigma Foods shareholders on April 4, 2025.

In accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Alpek met the definition of a Discontinued Operation for purposes of Sigma Foods' Consolidated Financial Statements. Discontinued Operations represent the net results of a component of the Group that has either been disposed of or is classified as held for disposal.

The changes in Sigma Foods' Consolidated Financial Statements are as follows:

The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - Beginning in 3Q24 and through the distribution date in April 2025, Alpek's balances are presented as: "Current Assets from Discontinued Operations" "Current Liabilities from Discontinued Operations."

The Consolidated Statement of Income presents Alpek's net revenues and expenses as a single line item "Profit (Loss) from Discontinued Operations" as follows: 4Q25: no figures presented related to Alpek 3Q25: no figures presented related to Alpek 4Q24: accumulated figures for the three months ended December 31, 2024 2025: accumulated figures for the three months and three days ended April 3, 2025 2024: accumulated figures for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024

The Change in Net Debt presents Alpek's net inflows and outflows as a single line item "Decrease (Increase) in Net Debt from Discontinued Operations" as follows: 4Q25: no figures presented related to Alpek 3Q25: no figures presented related to Alpek 4Q24: accumulated figures for the three months ended December 31, 2024 2025: no figures presented related to Alpek 2024: accumulated figures for the nine months ended September 30, 2024

Additionally, Alpek's Net Debt is disclosed as "Net Debt from Discontinued Operations" at the close of 3Q24. Prior periods are not restated, and subsequent periods do not present Alpek's Net Debt following distribution of Controladora Alpek shares.

Detailed Alpek operational and financial figures are available in Alpek's 4Q25 Earnings Report, which was published separately and is available at https://www.alpek.com/investor-center/.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (US $ MILLION)









(%) 4Q25 vs.







4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 3Q25 4Q24 2025 2024 Ch.% Volume SIGMA (k Tons) 458 463 454 (1) 1 1,826 1,829 0 Mexico 253 250 247 1 2 995 989 1 Europe 96 94 95 2 1 369 375 (2) United States 81 91 82 (11) (1) 353 356 (1) Latam 29 28 29 4 (1) 110 109 1

















Revenue Sigma Foods 2,463 2,422 2,197 2 12 9,273 8,930 4 SIGMA 2,447 2,393 2,166 2 13 9,174 8,804 4 Mexico 1,239 1,178 1,027 5 21 4,525 4,263 6 Europe 649 629 585 3 11 2,370 2,281 4 United States 391 429 388 (9) 1 1,646 1,641 0 Latam 168 157 165 7 2 632 618 2

















EBITDA Sigma Foods 1 278 245 177 13 57 1,099 976 13 SIGMA 284 255 222 12 28 1,071 1,046 2 Mexico 173 177 123 (2) 40 655 677 (3) Europe 52 19 40 173 31 164 95 73 United States 45 46 43 (2) 5 200 214 (7) Latam 14 13 16 9 (12) 52 60 (14)

















Comparable EBITDA

Sigma Foods2 284 250 211 13 34 1,001 1,021 (2) SIGMA 284 255 214 12 33 1,008 1,037 (3)

















Net Income Sigma Foods3 177 75 (320) 136 155 462 52 - SIGMA 96 94 13 3 - 384 364 5

















Capex & Acquisitions

Sigma Foods4 159 95 121 67 31 362 249 45 SIGMA 159 95 124 68 28 361 245 47

















Net Debt5 2,705 2,709 2,471 0 9 2,705 2,471 9 Net Debt/EBITDA6 2.5 2.7 2.5



2.5 2.5

Interest Coverage7 4.1 3.7 3.3



4.1 3.3





1 EBITDA = Operating Income (loss) + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets. 2 Comparable EBITDA = Operating Income (loss) + depreciation and amortization + impairment of assets + extraordinary items. 3 Net Income includes Controlling Net Income from Discontinued Operations (Alpek). 4 Excludes Discontinued Operations (Alpek). 5 Net Debt adjusted for Discontinued Operations (excluding Alpek) at the beginning of 3Q24; previous periods unchanged. 6 Times. LTM = Last 12 months. Ratio calculated with Discontinued Operations for all periods. 7 Times. LTM = Last 12 months. Interest Coverage= EBITDA/Net Financial Expenses with Discontinued Operations for all periods.

About Sigma Foods

Sigma Foods, S.A.B. de C.V ("Sigma Foods") is a leading multinational consumer packaged goods company that produces, markets, and distributes high-quality foods through a portfolio of over 100 brands, 16 of which generate Revenues between US $100 million and US $1 billion annually, each. The company's main categories include cold cuts, dry meats, cheese, and yogurt. Sigma Foods operates in 17 countries, divided into four regions: Mexico, Europe, the United States, and Latam, where it serves more than 640,000 points of sale in 3 channels: Traditional, Modern, and Foodservice. The company has over 47,000 employees and installed capacity in each region, including: 65 production plants, 191 distribution centers, and more than 8,000 vehicles. Sigma Foods shares are traded on the Mexican Stock Exchange and Latibex, the Latin American stock market of the Madrid Stock Exchange.

Sigma Foods is the entity formerly known as ALFA, S.A.B de C.V., which successfully completed a transformation process to focus solely on branded food products.

