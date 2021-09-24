Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. pledges $1 million to support lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

For nearly four decades, Sigma Gamma Rho has supported the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children. ® Since 2008, the National Pan-Hellenic Council, which is comprised of the Divine Nine Greek organizations – including Sigma Gamma Rho – has collectively raised more than $3 million in support of the St. Jude mission. Sigma Gamma Rho has raised nearly $500,000 for St. Jude prior to announcing this $1 million commitment.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., was founded on the principles of uplifting the community through sisterhood, leadership, and service. The Sorority's slogan, "Greater Service, Greater Progress," underscores this commitment. Because of generous donors and partners like Sigma Gamma Rho, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

This pledge includes a three-year sponsorship for the St. Jude Walk/Run during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. This year's virtual event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25. To enhance the experience, a St. Jude Walk/Run mobile app is available via the Apple app store and Google Play.

"Members and affiliates of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. are purpose-driven, compassionate leaders who find St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to be an incredibly meaningful cause because its mission is lifesaving and impacts the world," said Rasheeda S. Liberty, International Grand Basileus & Board Chair, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. "This year's virtual St Jude Walk/Run is representative of our commitment to the wellness of youth for the past 100 years. Sustainable impact and long-term community engagement are the basis for our $1 million Centennial gift to support patients and their families seeking treatment from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital."

In 2012, President Barack Obama proclaimed September as National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to bring awareness to pediatric cancer, which remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14. The St. Jude Walk/Run celebrates the strides St. Jude is making to better understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, including sickle cell disease.

"St. Jude and Sigma Gamma Rho are united in supporting children facing catastrophic diseases and saving lives across the globe," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We're honored to celebrate the selflessness and generosity of Sigma Gamma Rho. Their commitment supports St. Jude's new six-year, $11.5 billion strategic expansion plan to accelerate groundbreaking research and treatment happening at St. Jude every day."

Community support remains critical today for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital because unlike any other hospital, the majority of its funding comes from individual contributions. Visit stjude.org/together to make a donation and learn more about how St. Jude is treating and defeating childhood cancer. For information about this year's virtual St. Jude Walk/Run, visit stjude.org/walkrun.

Incorporated in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho has served as a home for thousands of collegiate and professional women looking for a place to share inspiring life experiences, learn new things, conquer life challenges, thrive in society, and uplift the community through sisterhood, scholarship, and service. There are more than 500 chapters in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, and in 2022, the Sorority will celebrate its centennial year.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Related Links

http://www.stjude.org

