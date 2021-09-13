Sigma Lithium Commences Trading on Nasdaq

During the last nine years, Sigma has been developing the largest hard rock lithium deposits in the Americas with an ESG-centric strategy, including an environmentally sustainable method designed to produce lithium concentrate with zero use of hazardous chemicals, 100% clean energy, 100% water recirculation and 100% dry stacking of tailings.

Ana Cabral Gardner, Co-CEO, said, "Sigma Lithium is delighted and honored to begin trading in the United States with our Nasdaq partners. We were considered pioneers nine years ago when we brought environmental, social and diversity responsibilities forward as the major strategic focus of the company. Today we are ecstatic to witness entire industries moving in the same direction. So here we are in 2021, meeting our moment as ESG pioneers, enabling the clean energy transition producing lithium that is also green and sustainable. Our goal is to reach Net Zero by 2024, six years before the end of this Decade of Action against Climate Change."

As a further commitment to the company's ESG goals, the senior management of Sigma Lithium aligns their compensation directly to certain sustainability key performance indicators, including reaching Net Zero by 2024.

The Company now trades on both the Nasdaq and the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol "SGML". The Nasdaq listing and change in ticker symbol does not require any action by current shareholders.

About Sigma Lithium Corporation

Sigma is a Canadian company developing, with an environmental sustainably ESG-focused strategy, the largest hard rock lithium deposits in the Americas, located in its wholly owned Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil. The Company has been producing low carbon high purity lithium concentrate at an on-site demonstration pilot plant since 2018. This pilot production has been an important part of the successful commercial strategy of the Company, shipping samples of its low carbon "green & sustainable" high purity lithium to leading global potential customers, for product certification and testing, with the goal of participating in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle ("EV") supply chain.

The Company is in pre-construction and detailed engineering of an environmentally friendly, fully automated, dense media separator ("DMS") production plant, that will apply proprietary algorithms to digitally control the dense media. The production plant will be vertically integrated into the Company's mining operations, exclusively utilizing as feedstock the high purity spodumene ore with exceptional mineralogy from the Project. The production plant will process the spodumene ore into a high purity 6% battery-grade lithium concentrate engineered to the specifications of its customers in the lithium-ion battery supply chain for EVs.

The Company continues to demonstrate its commercial and market relevance by significantly advancing its strategic goals on three fronts: near-term production scheduled for 2022, completing the studies for the viability of production expansion contemplated for 2023, and the determination of the ultimate extent and unique high-purity quality of mineral resources at the Company's wholly-owned Grota do Cirilo Project, all while maintaining its strategic leadership in ESG in the lithium supply chain.

To secure a leading position supplying the clean mobility and green energy storage value chains, the Company has adhered consistently to the highest standards of ESG practices, which were established as part of its core purpose at inception in 2012. The production process will be powered by clean energy and the Company will use state-of-the art water recirculation circuits in its processing combined with dry stacking tailings management. The DMS process of the production plant does not utilize hazardous chemicals, as a result its tailings are 100% recyclable into ancillary industries, such as ceramics.

Sigma Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq under the trading symbol "SGML." Please visit the Company's website at www.sigmalithiumresources.com

