SIGMA LITHIUM MAINTAINS OPERATIONAL CADENCE SHIPPING 22,000t OF QUINTUPLE ZERO GREEN LITHIUM TO JAPAN'S MITSUBISHI; ADDS PROMINENT EVP IN CORPORATE FINANCE

Sigma Lithium maintains the operational consistency of a seasoned producer, shipping its 12 th vessel of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium to Mitsubishi. This is Sigma Lithium's second sale to Mitsubishi, a large industrial and trading conglomerate (" keiretsu ") headquartered in Japan .





Sigma Lithium remains on track to deliver its 3Q production target of 60,000 tonnes of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium.





Sigma Lithium has appointed Rogerio Marchini as Executive Vice President of Corporate Finance and Chief Financial Officer, bolstering the Company's finance team.

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML), a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces that it is shipping 22,000t of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium to Mitsubishi this week, maintaining its consistent operational cadence in the third quarter with near-monthly shipments.

Commercial

The price of the Quintuple Zero Green Lithium for this 12th shipment is initially set at a provisional premium floating price equivalent to 8.25% of Lithium Hydroxide quoted at LME (CIF Shanghai basis).

The achievement of near-monthly production cadence increases commercial flexibility, allowing the Company to further its diversification strategy, selling into leading global battery supply chains.

Sigma Lithium plans to further diversify its commercial strategy in the fourth quarter with additional commercial partnerships in different geographies.

The Company's commercial success is enabled by the metallurgical properties as well as the quantifiable environmental sustainability and social traceability of its Quintuple Zero Green Lithium.

Rogerio Marchini Appointed Executive Vice President of Corporate Finance and CFO

Sigma Lithium is also pleased to announce the appointment of Rogerio Marchini to its senior leadership, as the new Executive Vice President of Corporate Finance and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Rogerio is a prominent executive in Brazil, with a deep experience of 24+ years in finance. For the last 7 years Rogerio was the CFO of Origo, a private equity portfolio company of TPG International in the energy transition space. Here, he led the 40-person team through business transformation from start-up to final monetization. Rogerio also served as Director of Finance at Embraer where he worked for 13 years (the leading regional aircraft manufacturer and exporter).

Rogerio will be supported by the current high caliber team of finance executives, including Caio Araujo, who remains at the Company as a Director of the Controller's Office and Felipe Peres, who led Sigma Lithium to its Nasdaq listing and was on medical leave in 2023, having returned to the Company as Director of Site Administration and Finance. Felipe will also be leading procurement and controls for the construction of the Phase 2 expansion of the Greentech Lithium Processing Plant, which will double Company capacity to 520,000t of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium (equivalent to approximately 80,000t of LCE).

CEO and Co-Chairperson Ana Cabral notes: "We are very pleased with our commercial partnership and deepening relationship with Mitsubishi. Mitsubishi's market visibility, as a Japanese industrial conglomerate keiretsu (carmaker, commercial bank, trading) has helped Sigma Lithium successfully navigate the pronounced seasonality of demand and price swings displayed by the lithium market this summer," she concluded.

"We are also delighted to welcome Rogerio Marchini to our senior leadership. Rogerio is a tremendous addition to our finance team, a seasoned Brazilian executive with significant experience in comparable companies encompassing key aspects of our business: energy transition and global exporting. In a testament to our culture of excellence and teamwork, Rogerio will be supported by two former Sigma Lithium CFOs who have been deployed to lead critical areas within the finance department. Rogerio's appointment further bolsters the strength of our finance team."

Qualified Persons Disclaim

Other disclosures in this news release of a scientific or technical nature at the Grota do Cirilo Project have been reviewed and approved by Iran Zan AusimM (Membership number FAusIMM (329132)), who is considered, by virtue of his education, experience and professional association, a Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101. Mr. Zan is not considered independent under NI 43-101 as he is Sigma Lithium co-Head of Geology and co-General Manager of Sigma Lithium. Mr. Zan has verified the technical data disclosed in this news release not related to the current Mineral Resource estimate disclosed herein.

ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34) is a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable chemical-grade lithium concentrate.

Sigma Lithium is one of the world's largest lithium producers. The Company operates at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability in the EV battery materials supply chain at its Grota do Cirilo Operation in Brazil. Here, Sigma produces Quintuple Zero Green Lithium at its state-of-the-art Greentech lithium beneficiation plant that delivers net zero carbon lithium, produced with zero dirty power, zero potable water, zero toxic chemicals and zero tailings' dams.

Phase 1 of the Company's operations entered commercial production in the second quarter of 2023. The Company has issued a Final Investment Decision, formally approving construction to double capacity to 520,000 tonnes of concentrate through the addition of a Phase 2 expansion of its Greentech Plant.

Please refer to the Company's National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project Araçuaí and Itinga Regions, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Amended and Restated Technical Report" issued March 19, 2024, which was prepared for Sigma Lithium by Homero Delboni Jr., MAusIMM, Promon Engenharia; Marc-Antoine Laporte, P.Geo, SGS Canada Inc; Jarrett Quinn, P.Eng., Primero Group Americas; Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, (MEng), FAIG, GE21 Consultoria Mineral; and William van Breugel, P.Eng (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report is filed on SEDAR and is also available on the Company's website.

For more information about Sigma Lithium, visit https://www.sigmalithiumresources.com/

