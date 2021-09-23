Sigma Lithium Participates In United Nations High-Level Dialogue On Energy

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML), a company dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium concentrate, announced today that Ana Cabral Gardner, Sigma Lithium Co-CEO, will be participating at the High-Level Dialogue on Energy to be held virtually at the summit level on September 24, 2021 at United Nations Headquarters in New York.



Ana will also be participating at the two final preparatory events for the UN High Level Dialogue on Energy. The topic: "Accelerating Action to Achieve Universal Energy Access and Net Zero Emissions."



On September 22, Ana joined the prestigious World Climate Forum, in conjunction with the UN Climate Week and spoke on the panel "Accelerating Clean Transportation: Making Far-Reaching Investments, Policies and Innovation to Catalyze Progress in America's Mobility Sector."

"It is a great honor to participate at these prestigious forums and contribute to this very rich dialogue," said Cabral-Gardner. "The world is at a critical juncture in the Decade of Action to achieve the 2030 Agenda in the fight against climate change. Battery technologies will play a pivotal role in the energy transition and SDG7. Our contribution is to produce battery materials that are developed in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner. We can help realize transformational benefits for the achievement of all the Sustainable Development Goals by addressing the climate crisis and strengthening resilience, especially among the most vulnerable."



As the first high-level meeting on energy in 40 years, convened under the auspices of the General Assembly, the UN High Level Dialogue presents a historic opportunity to deliberate on a global road map for the achievement of sustainable development and to catalyze bold action to ensure access to clean and affordable energy services for all by 2030, while accelerating the energy transition towards net-zero emissions by 2050.

About Sigma Lithium Corporation

Sigma is a Canadian company developing, with an environmental sustainably ESG-focused strategy, the largest hard rock lithium deposits in the Americas, located in its wholly owned Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil. The Company has been producing low carbon high purity lithium concentrate at an on-site demonstration pilot plant since 2018. This pilot production has been an important part of the successful commercial strategy of the Company, shipping samples of its low carbon "green & sustainable" high purity lithium to leading global potential customers, for product certification and testing, with the goal of participating in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle ("EV") supply chain.

The Company is in pre-construction and detailed engineering of an environmentally friendly, fully automated, dense media separator ("DMS") production plant, that will apply proprietary algorithms to digitally control the dense media. The production plant will be vertically integrated into the Company's mining operations, exclusively utilizing as feedstock the high purity spodumene ore with exceptional mineralogy from the Project. The production plant will process the spodumene ore into a high purity 6% battery-grade lithium concentrate engineered to the specifications of its customers in the lithium-ion battery supply chain for EVs.

The Company continues to demonstrate its commercial and market relevance by significantly advancing its strategic goals on three fronts: near-term production scheduled for 2022, completing the studies for the viability of production expansion contemplated for 2023, and the determination of the ultimate extent and unique high-purity quality of mineral resources at the Company's wholly-owned Grota do Cirilo Project, all while maintaining its strategic leadership in ESG in the lithium supply chain.

To secure a leading position supplying the clean mobility and green energy storage value chains, the Company has adhered consistently to the highest standards of ESG practices, which were established as part of its core purpose at inception in 2012. The production process will be powered by clean energy and the Company will use state-of-the art water recirculation circuits in its processing combined with dry stacking tailings management. The DMS process of the production plant does not utilize hazardous chemicals, as a result its tailings are 100% recyclable into ancillary industries, such as ceramics.

Sigma Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq under the trading symbol "SGML." Please visit the Company's website at www.sigmalithiumresources.com

