Sigma Ratings Named Rising Star in Chartis RiskTech100®

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Ratings, Inc. ("Sigma"), the leader in global risk intelligence, today announced that the company has been recognized as a Rising Star in this year's RiskTech100® Ranking, the flagship report of Chartis Research. Sigma is awarded for its unified global data, configurable smart entity scoring and monitoring and superior customer experience, as it is unique to industry and represents a notable shift from legacy approaches to managing risk and compliance at scale.

Chartis Research's market-leading RiskTech100® report contains a ranking of the top 100 players in risk and compliance technology. With a rigorous evaluation process, the RiskTech100® is one of the most comprehensive independent studies of the world's major global risk technology providers. Now in its sixteenth year, the RiskTech100® ranking acknowledges the leading technology and professional services vendors for their risk, valuation, and regulatory compliance solutions.

Stuart Jones, Jr., CEO of Sigma, said: "It is an honor to be recognized by Chartis for our strides in technology and the solutions we are able to provide for our clients. Deeper, contextualized counterparty risk awareness is a critical component of advanced risk management, helping clients make better decisions and interpret changes as early as possible. As a Rising Star, we are excited to share more comprehensive and efficient compliance and counterparty risk solutions with the global market."

About Sigma

Sigma is the leading AI-driven risk intelligence platform used by global organizations to fight financial crime and make more informed, automated counterparty risk decisions. Sigma uses point-in-time risk analysis and ongoing monitoring technology, to actively screen thousands of global data sources and return a unified stream of compliance intelligence on companies and people. Sigma is backed by a global network of investors including the Fitch Group, FinTech Collective, Contour Ventures and Barclays Bank.

For further information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaratings.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter @sigmaratings.

About Chartis

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and Waters Technology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology. RiskTech Quadrant®, RiskTech100® and FinTech QuadrantTM are registered trademarks of Infopro Digital Services Limited ( http://www.chartis-research.com ).

