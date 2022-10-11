Sigma Ratings Obtains SOC 2 Security Certification

In Depth Audit Validates Sigma's Commitment to Global Security Standards and Adherence to Industry Best Practices for Implementing Data Privacy Controls

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Ratings ("Sigma"), an AI-driven risk management platform, successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. This audit aligns with Sigma's ongoing commitment to meet the highest global standards for information security and data privacy to ensure enterprise readiness.

SOC 2 compliance provides independent, third-party assurance that Sigma has strong controls in place to govern information security as set forth in the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

Sigma continues to be vigilant in mitigating risks to ensure clients from highly-regulated industries, including banking and financial services, can confidently leverage Sigma Terminal, an enterprise-ready risk monitoring and insight detection platform, to perform and accelerate their work.

"Compliance with SOC 2 requirements independently verifies that our organization has achieved a high level of information security and put in place the processes to maintain it," said Carlo Latasa, VP of Engineering at Sigma. "Strict compliance requirements tested through on-site audits help ensure sensitive information is handled responsibly across our organization."

Obtaining SOC 2 compliance is a key milestone in Sigma's continual prioritization of best-in-class security and a vote of confidence for those institutions looking to deploy Sigma solutions as a critical enterprise system.

About Sigma

Since its founding at MIT, Sigma's cloud-based data platform has emerged as the definitive choice for point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring. Underpinned by thousands of fully integrated and hosted data sources and proprietary resolution, risk extraction and scoring algorithms, the platform can identify and return direct and network-based entity risk at sub-second speeds. Sigma's solutions are used by financial institutions, professional services firms, fintechs and global corporations seeking to consolidate operations into a singular risk intelligence platform and more efficiently manage the entire client lifecycle.

Sigma's platform capabilities include: i) a fully integrated, dynamic data feed of contextualized AML, sanctions, financial crime, geographic and credit-related risk intelligence; ii) a configurable, end-to-end risk screening and investigations platform; and iii) an always-on entity resolution and monitoring view for scalable risk-awareness across global customers, third parties and their associates.

