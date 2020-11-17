Sigma Ratings Wins 'Best Data Analysis Tool' Award at 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Ratings ("Sigma"), the global risk intelligence platform that powers compliant commercial relationships, was named the overall 'Best Data Analysis Tool' at the sixth annual 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards last week.

Sigma was selected from thousands of global applicants as a finalist and ultimate category winner by the Benzinga team and participating judges. Sigma joins other category winners including JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Fidelity, Deutsche Bank, Square, Robinhood and TradeStation.

Sigma wins 'Best Data Analysis Tool' 2020

Stuart Jones, Jr., Founder and Chief Executive Officer said: "We are appreciative of the recognition of our work by Benzinga and the support of our growing list of exceptional clients and partners. Our entire team is mission-driven and focused on bringing forward the absolute best customer experience powered by the most valuable and trusted data on the planet."

Sigma's cloud-based tools create significant time savings and risk awareness for global corporations and financial firms as they onboard new customers, conduct investigations, and monitor their existing relationships. In a single integration, Sigma replaces multiple databases and disparate news streams with a comprehensive and automated approach that provides a collective, scalable and scored view of risk.

Gabrielle Haddad, Founder and Chief Operating Officer said: "We are incredibly proud of this recognition of our continued work to define a new, data-driven approach to holistic risk management. This marks the beginning of a new era of transparency and a shift towards more trusted relationships in global business."

Note to Editors:

About Sigma

Sigma is the easiest way to evaluate and monitor risk in any relationship. Based in New York, Sigma powers multi-factor counterparty risk scoring for financial institutions, professional services firms and governments. By processing over a billion datapoints, Sigma pre-computes and keeps current risk scores on hundreds of millions of companies.

For further information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaratings.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter @sigmaratings.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a dynamic and innovative financial media platform that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content with the goal of making information easier to consume. Benzinga's mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday. Benzinga is the leading full-service, one-stop shop for investors of all stripes and styles.

The Benzinga Fintech Awards is an exciting, forward-looking competition to highlight the companies and individuals with the most impressive technology, advancement and innovation who are building the future of financial services and capital markets. This year, Benzinga is proud to have joined forces with Envestnet | Yodlee and Apex Clearing to facilitate the most beneficial education and impactful networking in the quickly changing space.

PRESS: Shannon Tremaine, 212-575-0233, [email protected]

SOURCE Sigma Ratings, Inc.