Sigma Releases 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens for Sony E Mount Mirrorless Cameras; More Info at B&H

Compared to previous Sigma 85mm f/1.4 lenses, this new DG DN version sports a revised 15-element, 11-group optical design that incorporates a series of Special Low Dispersion (SLD), aspherical, and high refractive index elements that serve to reduce a variety of distortions and aberrations for impressive clarity and sharpness throughout the aperture range. The large-diameter design also contributes to the unique and well-corrected image quality and, of course, the bright f/1.4 maximum aperture helps to achieve the distinctive shallow depth-of-field effects to suit portraiture applications.

Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens for Sony E

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1581240-REG/sigma_322965_85mm_f_1_4_dg_dn.html

Highlights

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/1.4 to f/16

Five SLD Elements

One Aspherical Element, Four HR Elements

Stepping Motor AF System

Customizable AFL Button

Physical Aperture Ring; De-Click Switch

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Weather-Sealed Design

This 85mm f/1.4 also sports a refined exterior design, which features a physical aperture ring that can be de-clicked for smooth and silent transitions or locked to prevent accidental movements, along with a dedicated AF/MF focus mode switch and AFL button for intuitive and tactile control. In terms of autofocus, a stepping motor is used that maintains a lightweight and compact design while promoting fast and near-silent focusing performance for both stills and video applications. Additionally, the lens features an 11-blade rounded diaphragm for smooth bokeh quality, and the lens housing is weather sealed to suit working in inclement conditions.

Announced alongside, and included with, the 85mm f/1.4 DG DN is the LH828-02 Lens Hood and the dedicated Soft Lens Case.

Learn More about Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens at Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/sigma-reimagines-85mm-f14-dg-dn-art-lens-for-mirrorless

Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens | First Look

https://youtu.be/1DoVGAtH0lE

A Fast, Light-Weight Portrait Photography Lens

