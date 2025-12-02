Sigma Squared Named to Inc.'s Best in Business List for Best AI Implementation, Capping Breakout Year of Product Innovation

Following a year of record growth and product breakthroughs, Sigma Squared enters 2026 poised to expand its AI-driven analytics suite and deepen its impact across law enforcement, hospitality, and enterprise sectors.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Squared , a leader in AI-driven workforce and operational intelligence and a trusted partner to organizations like Sweetgreen, Tinuiti, and Louisville Metro Police Department, has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best AI Implementation category. The recognition honors companies using artificial intelligence to deliver measurable, real-world results across efficiency, profitability, and organizational performance.

This award caps a landmark year for Sigma Squared, marked by the continued success of its flagship intelligence platform, QualFit, and the launch of Event Study — two innovations enabling market-leading organizations to achieve a 43% reduction in frontline attrition and a 5-point revenue lift as a result of hiring higher-quality, lower-churn talent.

Advancing Applied AI in Workforce Intelligence

QualFit is an embeddable intelligence solution that empowers organizations across industries to improve hiring, retention, promotion, public safety, and revenue outcomes by embedding advanced analytics directly into their existing systems and workflows.

Its explainable, peer-reviewed algorithms help leaders pinpoint the traits that actually drive performance, enabling faster, more confident decision-making based on insights that once required months of manual analysis. Every QualFit model undergoes automated and human-reviewed bias-testing to ensure models never rely on traits that act as proxies for protected classes such as race, age, or gender.

Over the past year, organizations using QualFit have also reported:

19% increase in team output using QualFit-guided hiring and promotions

10% improvement in executive performance through targeted, data-informed alignment

$10 million+ in cost savings from reduced turnover and mis-hires

"Tinuiti's culture of ownership means every team member owns their impact and drives toward shared success. That's why we're building an organization rooted in strong client results and real merit-based growth opportunities," said Jeff Batuhan, Chief People Officer of Tinuiti, the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the United States. "Sigma Squared is instrumental to achieving that goal: it gives us clear, objective insight into the real markers of performance and success among our people. By grounding hiring and promotions in data, rather than gut-instinct, we reinforce our commitment to fairness, excellence, and building a team whose growth scales with our clients' growth."

"Partnering with innovators like Tinuiti and Sweetgreen to deliver real impact is why we do what we do," said Roland Fryer, CEO and Co-Founder of Sigma Squared. "Our goal is to use AI to provide concrete, explainable, and actionable insights that enable the kind of data-driven decision making that's foundational to competing in today's economy. When our partners reduce attrition by 43% and see measurable improvements in performance, it validates that mission. We're honored that Inc. Magazine is recognizing this impact through the 2025 Best in Business list."

Announcing Event Study

In November, Sigma Squared launched Event Study, a first-of-its-kind analytics tool that extends QualFit's impact by giving leaders on-demand access to robust outcome intelligence. Event Study reveals how key outcomes shift before, during, and after organizational or strategic changes — including policy updates, training rollouts, program launches, technology adoptions, and more. Leaders who act on QualFit's intelligence can now measure, validate, and refine the impact of those decisions on-demand.

In 2026, Sigma Squared will build on this momentum by expanding its AI-driven analytics suite to reach more industries, deepen predictive capabilities, and empower leaders to drive measurable, data-informed impact at scale.

About Sigma Squared

Sigma Squared is an applied AI company that transforms workforce and operational data into actionable intelligence for the hospitality, retail, enterprise, and law enforcement sectors. Through its flagship platform, QualFit, Sigma Squared empowers organizations to hire, retain, and promote with confidence — turning decisions into measurable outcomes that drive performance, company and public trust, and long-term growth.

To learn more about Sigma Squared and its AI-driven workforce and operational intelligence solutions, visit https://sigmasquared.io/

