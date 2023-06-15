Sigma Strengthens Product Leadership to Drive Next Generation Financial Crime Risk Management

Karim Rajwani joins as Sigma's Chief Product Officer to accelerate product roadmap and vision after a career in senior financial crime risk management roles at the world's leading institutions

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Ratings ("Sigma"), the AI-driven financial risk screening and monitoring platform with best-in-class entity resolution for compliant commercial relationships, today announced that Karim Rajwani will join as Chief Product Officer. Having Mr. Rajwani's expertise is invaluable to the company's commitment to continuous innovation in the risk and compliance space.

Karim Rajwani is now Chief Product Officer at Sigma Ratings

"The global risk landscape is rapidly changing and rogue actors are getting smarter in their efforts to evade detection," said Stuart Jones Jr., CEO of Sigma. "In response, organizations are seeking intelligent, data-driven systems that seamlessly combine workflow, real-time analytics and risk configurability to provide an always-on, contextualized view of customers and customer counterparties. No one understands that set of challenges better than Karim and we are thrilled to have him more involved," Stuart shared.

Since December 2022, Karim has provided invaluable insights and guidance as Senior Advisor to Sigma, lending expertise gained over his 40-year career in risk management and compliance, with some of the largest banks in the world, including RBC, Deutsche Bank and Scotiabank.

According to Mr. Rajwani, "Sigma reflects a new, dynamic approach to managing client, counterparty and third-party risk using big data, machine learning and advanced risk scoring models to ensure institutions can focus on what is most important to them." He went on to say, "I am excited to continue my work at this incredible organization to support our clients and the broader industry in ushering in more powerful capabilities to meet today's needs."

Karim joins other key hires across product, sales and engineering at an exciting moment in Sigma's growth and will help accelerate the firm's position as a market leader and a definitive resource for assessing customer and counterparty risk and ultimately helping clients drive smarter, more data informed decisions at scale. Sigma's Guide to AML Investigations further outlines some of the challenges and approaches institutions face today.

About Sigma

Sigma's cloud-based data platform has emerged as the definitive choice for point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring. Underpinned by thousands of fully integrated data sources, along with proprietary resolution, risk extraction and scoring algorithms, the platform can identify direct and network-based entity risk at sub-second speeds. Sigma's solutions are used by financial institutions, professional services firms, fintechs and global corporations seeking to consolidate operations into a singular risk intelligence platform to efficiently manage the entire client lifecycle.

Sigma's platform capabilities include: i) a fully integrated, dynamic data feed of contextualized AML, sanctions, financial crime, geographic and credit-related risk intelligence; ii) a configurable, end-to-end risk screening and investigations platform; and iii) an always-on entity resolution and monitoring view for scalable risk-awareness across global customers, third parties and their associates.

For further information about Sigma, connect with us on LinkedIn or email our team at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Meenu Deol

2127500233

[email protected]

SOURCE Sigma Ratings