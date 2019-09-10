Sigma U.S. & McCormick® Grill Mates® Launch the World's Most Flavorful Bacon Yet

The unique, three-step process enhances the natural flavor of the bacon. The pork is marinated to soak in flavor, then smoked with natural hardwood smoke, sliced thick and finally seasoned by flavor experts with a blend of McCormick Grill Mates seasonings.

"Marinating has been bringing more flavor to steak, chicken and pork for years, so it made great sense to do the same with bacon," said Jeff Gaunt, marketing director at Sigma in the U.S. "Our three-step process delivers more flavor than bacon that is only smoked, making it easy for consumers to enjoy a bacon that tastes better than any bacon they've had before."

All four flavors use thick-cut, premium bacon that is marinated, smoked and seasoned with Grill Mates, resulting in robust flavor guaranteed to make your taste buds sing! With four varieties available, there's something for everyone and every kind of dish.

The classic flavor, Ultimate Bacon, has even more bacon flavor for all the bacon lovers out there! This bacon is marinated and seasoned with extra bacon flavor.

McCormick Grill Mate's flagship flavor, Montreal Steak, uses a robust blend of pepper, garlic and spices.

Smoky Applewood combines the sweet, smoky blend of chili pepper, garlic and Applewood smoke flavor.

An enticing blend of sweet brown sugar, bourbon, red bell peppers and spices flavors the Brown Sugar Bourbon bacon.

Grill Mates Marinated Bacon is delicious served on its own, atop a burger, and as a side to a hearty all-American breakfast. It's also the perfect garnish to a bloody mary, and it can amp up the flavor of just about any summer favorite, think mac and cheese, baked beans and potato salad!

"What makes this new product truly innovative among bacon everywhere is the fact that it's marinated," said Gaunt. "Other bacons on the market are typically flavored just with smoke. We are adding two additional steps to enhance flavor, introducing a new type of bacon that everyone is going to fall in love with."

New McCormick Grill Mates Marinated Bacon is part of a line of Sigma U.S. & McCormick Grill Mates-seasoned products, including beef franks and smoked sausage. Visit mccormick.com or GrillMates.com for recipes and more information on McCormick Grill Mates Marinated Bacon.

