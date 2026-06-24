Sigma360 and Evidencity Partner to Advance FTO and Illicit Network SME Data Intelligence with Source-Level Risk Intelligence

Full integration of the two leading specialized datasets gives customers unmatched visibility into the risks that list-based screening misses, with source-level intelligence across 80+ jurisdictions available in the Sigma360 platform

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360, the AI-powered risk intelligence platform for financial crime prevention and compliance, today announced a strategic partnership with Evidencity, a provider of proprietary illicit network intelligence spanning more than 80 jurisdictions. Sigma360 customers will be able to begin evaluating a curated sample of Evidencity's source-level, in-context intelligence within the platform.The partnership expands available coverage of foreign terrorist organizations (FTO), drug trafficking organization (DTO), cartel, fentanyl supply chain, forced labor, and transnational organized crime risks.

This partnership complements Sigma360's broader FTO/DTO risk management capabilities by adding specialized capabilities to subject matter expert data intelligence on illicit networks that further bolster screening, due diligence, and investigative workflows. Since the designation of cartels as terrorist organizations, Sigma360's data and platform have emerged as the leading option for firms seeking options in taking reasonable measures to screen for FTO/DTO risk and complete more holistic due diligence as one-offs or at scale.

The integration addresses a core limitation in how standard compliance programs are structured. Watchlists identify entities after formal designations have been issued. FTO-linked networks, drug cartels, and transnational criminal organizations typically operate through layered structures—shell companies, political facilitators, and undisclosed affiliates—that precede any formal designation by months or years. By the time a counterparty appears on a list, the risk has often reached an organization's portfolio. Moving beyond that baseline requires research-based intelligence: local, vetted, in-language analysis that maps actual network relationships and identifies risks before enforcement action is taken.

"Compliance teams are under increasing pressure to identify FTO, cartel, and transnational criminal exposure before it reaches their books," said Stuart Jones, Jr., Founder and CEO of Sigma360. "Evidencity's ground-level research, built from vetted local sources, fills a category of risk that standard data and technology alone may miss. Combining their intelligence with our platform gives customers advanced, defensible insight into the networks, facilitators, and counterparties that may create hidden exposure."

Evidencity's proprietary data covers criminal organizations, pre-sanctioned entities, political facilitators, shell structures, forced labor operations, human rights risks, and safer counterparty indicators—built by vetted local researchers using structured and unstructured data.

Customers accessing Evidencity through the Sigma360 platform gain this intelligence alongside Sigma360's AI-powered screening, adverse media monitoring, entity resolution, network risk detection, configurable workflows, ongoing monitoring, and explainable decisioning, all within a single enterprise-grade system. The combined offering is made to surface indirect exposure, hidden facilitators, and network-based risk that standard screening does not reach.

"The Evidencity team has been working in and on Latin America for over two decades, and since 2016 we have been mapping the networks that define how criminal organizations operate and conduct business beyond the reach of sanctions regimes and other transparency legislation programs," said Samuel Logan, CEO of Evidencity.

The partnership is designed for financial institutions, fintechs, and globally exposed businesses managing FTO, DTO, cartel, and fentanyl-related risk; conducting enhanced due diligence on counterparties with exposure to high-risk jurisdictions; assessing forced labor and human rights risk in supply chains; investigating indirect network exposure; or building compliance programs that extend beyond standard watchlist and sanctions database coverage.

About Sigma360

Sigma360 is an AI-powered, full-stack risk intelligence platform for financial crime prevention and compliance. The platform consolidates sanctions and watchlist screening, adverse media, KYC, and ongoing monitoring into a single enterprise-grade system, enabling organizations to move from periodic reviews to perpetual, real-time risk assessment. Sigma360 helps financial institutions, fintechs, and global enterprises reduce false positives, detect complex risks earlier, and safeguard assets worldwide.

For more information, visit www.sigma360.com.

About Evidencity

Evidencity provides proprietary illicit network intelligence built from source-level, in-language, in-context research across more than 80 jurisdictions. Its data covers criminal organizations, pre-sanctioned entities, political facilitators, forced labor operations, and human rights risks, produced by vetted local researchers using structured and unstructured data with transparent sourcing. Evidencity's mission is to map the illicit networks that conventional screening misses, giving organizations the intelligence to act before formal designations are issued. More details are available at www.evidencity.com.

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SOURCE Sigma360