Sigma360 Earns ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security Management

Independent certification reinforces Sigma360's commitment to protecting client data and delivering secure, resilient infrastructure for financial crime compliance

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360, the full-stack AI platform for risk intelligence, financial crime prevention, and compliance, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems.

The ISO 27001 certification was awarded following an independent audit and formal review by the Certification Committee, which accepted the auditor's recommendation to certify Sigma360's information security management system.

The achievement provides additional independent validation of Sigma360's structured approach to identifying, managing, and continuously improving information security controls. It also strengthens the assurance Sigma360 provides to banks, payments providers, fintechs, and globally exposed corporations that rely on the company's technology and intelligence to support critical financial crime compliance decisions.

"Trust is foundational to financial crime compliance, particularly as institutions increasingly rely on cloud infrastructure and AI to make high-stakes decisions," said Stuart Jones Jr., Founder and CEO of Sigma360. "ISO 27001 certification validates the disciplined security practices behind Sigma360's platform and strengthens the confidence clients can place in how their information is protected."

Sigma360's security-by-design approach extends across its infrastructure, operations, and AI model governance. The company maintains secure, segregated processing environments, strict access controls, continuous monitoring, and protections that prevent client data from being used to train or improve AI models. These safeguards support Sigma360's broader commitment to privacy, transparency, reliability, and accountable human oversight across AI-enabled compliance workflows.

"For us, ISO 27001 certification is a proud milestone, but it is ultimately just an artifact," said Jeff Williams, Chief Information Security Officer at Sigma360. "The real achievement is the mature, everyday culture of data protection and responsible use that our team has built. Passing this audit with zero non-conformities simply validates that our daily commitment to safeguarding our users' data is exactly where it needs to be."

Sigma360 will maintain its ISO 27001 certification through ongoing monitoring, control testing, continuous improvement, and future surveillance audits. The certification complements the company's broader investment in enterprise-grade security, operational resilience, responsible AI governance, and regulatory-aligned documentation.

About Sigma360

Sigma360 is an AI-powered, full-stack risk intelligence platform for financial crime prevention and compliance. The platform consolidates sanctions and watchlist screening, adverse media, KYC, and ongoing monitoring into a single enterprise-grade system, enabling organizations to move from periodic reviews to perpetual, real-time risk assessment. Sigma360 helps financial institutions, fintechs, and global enterprises reduce false positives, detect complex risks earlier, and safeguard assets worldwide.

For more information, visit www.sigma360.com.

Press Contact:

Ashley Mullis

Director of Marketing, Sigma360

[email protected]

(212) 575-0233

SOURCE Sigma360