Sigma360 Named #1 Capability Solution and Quadrant Leader in Screening and Adverse Media by Chartis Research

Independent Analyst Recognition Marks a Period of Accelerated Growth for the AI-Powered Risk Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360, the AI-powered risk intelligence platform for financial crime prevention and compliance, today announced it has been recognized by Chartis Research as the top-ranked solution on technical capability and Quadrant Leader across both screening and adverse media, outranking every established player in the comprehensive vendor evaluation.

Sigma360 is positioned as a Category Leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Adverse Media Monitoring Solutions, 2026, reflecting the platform's strength in helping compliance teams cut through noise, identify material risk, and act with confidence. Sigma360 is positioned as a Category Leader in the Chartis RiskTech Quadrant® for Name and Transaction Screening Solutions, 2026, highlighting the platform's completeness of offering and market potential across modern screening, monitoring, and compliance workflows.

The Chartis evaluation assessed an extensive global network of vendors across technical capability and market presence, placing Sigma360 at the top of the quadrant and ranking it first among all evaluated providers on technical capability for both screening and adverse media. That combination of quadrant leadership and top technical scores puts Sigma360 in a category occupied by only a few vendors at any scale.

This recognition reflects what customers are already experiencing in production: highly performant screening, faster investigations, fewer false positives, and more effective risk detection at scale. The Chartis rankings validate Sigma360's continued market momentum as organizations increasingly move away from legacy compliance platforms in favor of AI-powered risk intelligence and robust, responsive client services.

"Chartis ran a rigorous evaluation of the most established players in financial crime compliance technology, ranking Sigma360 first on technical capability across both screening and adverse media," said Stuart Jones, Jr., Founder and CEO of Sigma360. "Our company is focused on building the world's most complete screening platform for financial crime compliance and this report validates our hardwork."

"Sigma360's Category Leader placement in both the Name and Transaction Screening and Adverse Media Monitoring quadrants reflects the strength of its data methodology (and proprietary dataset), the quality of its solution's workflow, and the speed, volume and performance it achieves,' said Sean O'Malley, Research Director at Chartis. 'Moreover, Sigma360's growth strategy is clearly gaining traction, as its customers recognize the enhanced quality and performance of its offering."

The ranking builds on the company's performance in the Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance 50 (FCC50) 2026, where Sigma360 ranked #1 in adverse media solution and data categories for the second consecutive year and placed #3 for customer success ahead of firms many times its size. This recognition also follows a year of significant commercial momentum for the company. In Q1 2026, Sigma360 raised $17.3 million in Series B funding, and has since announced strategic partnerships with Consilent and Rippling.

Sigma360's growth figures reflect the same momentum. Sigma360 achieved 5X revenue growth over the last two years, reached profitability in 2025, and reported 140%+ Net Revenue Retention and 95% Gross Revenue Retention. The platform protects more than $2 trillion in assets and billions in monthly transaction value across banking, payments, fintechs, and globally exposed corporations.

About Sigma360

Sigma360 is an AI-powered, full-stack risk intelligence platform for financial crime prevention and compliance. The platform consolidates sanctions and watchlist screening, adverse media, KYC, and ongoing monitoring into a single enterprise-grade system, enabling organizations to move from periodic reviews to perpetual, real-time risk assessment. Sigma360 helps financial institutions, fintechs, and global enterprises reduce false positives, detect complex risks earlier, and safeguard assets worldwide.

For more information, visit www.sigma360.com.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is a leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. Its independent assessments are used by financial institutions, technology research firms, and investors to understand competitive positioning, evaluate capabilities, and benchmark investment decisions in financial crime compliance and risk management.

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SOURCE Sigma360