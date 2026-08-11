Sigma360 Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, Ranking Among the Top 10% of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

No. 356 ranking places Sigma360 among the top 10% of this year's honorees, reflecting growing demand for AI-powered risk intelligence and financial crime compliance technology

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360 today announced it has been ranked No. 356 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, placing the company among the top 10% of America's fastest-growing private companies. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 and ranking among the top 10% of this year's companies is a proud accomplishment for the Sigma360 team and a reflection of the trust our clients place in our data, technology, and ability to deliver," said Stuart Jones, Jr., Founder and CEO of Sigma360. "Institutions are under growing pressure to detect risk faster, reduce false positives, and modernize financial crime compliance operations that have relied on legacy systems for decades. Our growth demonstrates the market's demand for a more intelligent and scalable approach."

Sigma360 unifies global risk data, proprietary intelligence, screening technology, and AI automation within a secure, cloud-based platform that delivers unmatched efficiency and effectiveness for end users. The platform supports sanctions and watchlist screening, adverse media monitoring, perpetual KYC, enhanced due diligence, and broader financial crime investigations, helping institutions identify meaningful risk while reducing investigative noise and manual review.

The Inc. 5000 recognition follows a period of significant momentum for Sigma360. The company achieved 5x growth over the previous two years, reached profitability in 2025, and recently reported more than 50% growth, gross revenue retention in the high-90% range, and net revenue retention above 130%. Sigma360 also raised $17.3 million in Series B funding in the first quarter of 2026 to accelerate product innovation, expand its global reach, and support continued investment in AI-powered financial crime compliance infrastructure.

Today, Sigma360 protects more than $2 trillion in assets and company value, as well as billions of dollars in transactional value each month across banking, payments, fintech, and globally exposed corporations.

"Growth at this scale requires more than comprehensive data and strong technology," Jones added. "It requires deep customer partnerships, consistent execution, and a clear understanding of the regulatory and operational challenges institutions face. This recognition belongs to the entire Sigma360 team and to the clients and partners who continue to place their trust in us."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

About Sigma360

Sigma360 is an AI-powered, full-stack risk intelligence platform that consolidates operations into one enterprise-grade system, enabling point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring for financial crime prevention and compliance operations. Sigma360 unifies global risk data, proprietary intelligence, core screening technology and AI automation in a secure cloud environment to find direct and network-based risks at sub-second speed, reduce false positives and strengthen risk and compliance operations.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

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SOURCE Sigma360